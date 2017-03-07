BWW's On This Day - March 7, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on March 7 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Outer Space
The Glass Menagerie
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Filthy Business
Fun Home
Come From Away
The Emperor Jones
Honeymoon in Vegas
The Miser
The Light Years
The Last Days of Judas Iscariot
Stepping Out
Enemy of the People
Sundown, Yellow Moon
White Guy on the Bus
Joan of Arc: Into the Fire
The Price
887
Mother Africa
Evening at the Talk House
Honeymoon in Vegas
Jitney
Picasso at the Lapin Agile
The Winter's Tale
The Night of the Iguana
Lost Without Words
Dirty Great Love Story
Fish Men
Love's Labour's Lost
Nibbler
Much Ado About Nothing
The Present
The Skin of Our Teeth
9 Circles
Wakey, Wakey
God Looked Away
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/7/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/8/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/9/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/9/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/10/17
(International Tour - 2017)
opening 3/10/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/12/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/12/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/12/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/13/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/13/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/13/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/15/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/16/17
CLOSING SOON:
The Kite Runner
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/11/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/12/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/12/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/12/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 3/12/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/14/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 3/18/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/18/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/18/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/18/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/18/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
(Los Angeles - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
COMING UP: