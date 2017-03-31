BWW's On This Day - March 31, 2017

Mar. 31, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on March 31 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
The Play That Goes Wrong
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/2/17

Vanity Fair
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/2/17

Amelie
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/3/17

The Philanthropist
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/3/17

42nd Street
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/4/17

The Lightning Thief: the Percy Jackson Musical
(New York - 2017)
opening 4/4/17

Daniel's Husband
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/4/17

The Antipodes
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/4/17

Present Laughter
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/5/17

The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/5/17

Gently Down the Stream
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/5/17

The Twits
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/5/17

In and Of Itself
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/5/17

War Paint
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/6/17

Whisper House
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/6/17

Carousel
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/7/17

Figaro! (90210)
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/7/17

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/8/17

The Profane
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/9/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Enemy of the People
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/1/17

Who Would Be King
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/1/17

Speech and Debate
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/1/17

The Wild Party
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/1/17

Sundown, Yellow Moon
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/1/17

Bull in a China Shop
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/2/17

The Light Years
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/2/17

Wakey, Wakey
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/2/17

Murder on the Orient Express
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 4/2/17

On the Exhale
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/2/17

Linda
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/2/17

My Brilliant Friend
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/2/17

C.S. Lewis Onstage: The Most Reluctant Convert
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/2/17

Hamlet
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/8/17

Seventeen
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/8/17

Sousatzka
(Toronto - 2017)
closing 4/9/17

The Outer Space
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/9/17

The Chemsex Monologues
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/9/17

Drunkle Vanya
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 4/15/17

COMING UP:

Saturday April 1, 2017:
Cynthia Erivo Performs at 28th Annual GLAAD Media Awards
Saturday April 1, 2017:
The Skivvies and More Slated for Spring at The Green Room 42
Sunday April 2, 2017:
'PHANTOM' Cast Sings Rodgers & Hammerstein to Benefit BC/EFA
Sunday April 2, 2017:
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Arrives on Broadway
Monday April 3, 2017:
Amas Musical Theatre Honors Ahrens & Flaherty with The Rosie Award
Monday April 3, 2017:
Cast, Creatives of HAMILTON, SWEAT & More Set for 2017 UpClose Series
Monday April 3, 2017:
CSA Hosts Town Hall for Transgender Actors
Monday April 3, 2017:
Damiano, Ushkowitz & More Sing Kelly Clarkson Hits at 54 Below
Monday April 3, 2017:
Glenn Close Among Honorees for Theatre Forward's Chairman's Awards Gala
Monday April 3, 2017:
Groban, Benton & 'GREAT COMET' Cast Headline Culture For One Benefit
Monday April 3, 2017:
Jason Robert Brown, Phylicia Rashad, Betsy Wolfe and More Sign on for Theatre Forward's Chairman's Award Gala
Monday April 3, 2017:
Krysta Rodriguez & More Sign on for BROADWAY LOVES KELLY CLARKSON
Monday April 3, 2017:
Marin Mazzie Headlines 2017 PRSSA Concert to Benefit Autism NJ
Monday April 3, 2017:
Ushkowitz, Styles and Newman Read FANGIRL TV Pilot in NYC
Tuesday April 4, 2017:
Audra McDonald Joins San Francisco Symphony in 'PRIDE' Concert
Tuesday April 4, 2017:
Brandy Norwood Returns to the Cell Block for CHICAGO in D.C.
Tuesday April 4, 2017:
Paula Vogel's INDECENT Begins on Broadway
Tuesday April 4, 2017:
PS122's 2017 Gala Fetes Alan Cumming
Tuesday April 4, 2017:
THE LIGHTNING THIEF Opens Off-Broadway
Wednesday April 5, 2017:
Ebert & Sears Join Fierstein in GENTLY DOWN THE STREAM at The Public
Wednesday April 5, 2017:
Harvey Fierstein Stars in GENTLY DOWN THE STREAM at The Public Theater


Related Articles

From This Author

  • Breaking News: Bianca Marroquin, Constantine Maroulis, Beth Malone, John Tartaglia & More Join the Muny's 99th Season!
  • Elton John, Tim Rice & Andrew Lloyd Webber Team for JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Animated Film Featuring New Music
  • Queen Bey Meets THE LION KING: Will Beyonce Play 'Nala' in Jon Favreau's Big Screen Remake?
  • As If! CLUELESS Jukebox Musical Gets Another NYC Lab
  • VIDEO: God That's Good! Norm Lewis and Carolee Carmello Gear Up for Their Run in SWEENEY TODD
  • Photo Flash: Handsome Men! First Look at MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Paper Mill Playhouse

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com