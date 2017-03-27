BWW's On This Day - March 27, 2017

Mar. 27, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on March 27 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
The Wipers Times
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/27/17

Church & State
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/27/17

Don Juan in Soho
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/28/17

My Family: Not the Sitcom
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/28/17

The Hairy Ape
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/30/17

The Play That Goes Wrong
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/2/17

Vanity Fair
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/2/17

Amelie
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/3/17

The Philanthropist
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/3/17

42nd Street
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/4/17

The Lightning Thief: the Percy Jackson Musical
(New York - 2017)
opening 4/4/17

Daniel's Husband
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/4/17

The Antipodes
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/4/17

Present Laughter
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/5/17

The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/5/17

Gently Down the Stream
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/5/17

The Twits
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/5/17

In and Of Itself
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/5/17

War Paint
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/6/17

 CLOSING SOON:
God of Vengeance
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/27/17

Speech and Debate
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/1/17

Enemy of the People
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/1/17

The Wild Party
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/1/17

Who Would Be King
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/1/17

Sundown, Yellow Moon
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/1/17

My Brilliant Friend
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/2/17

Bull in a China Shop
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/2/17

The Light Years
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/2/17

Murder on the Orient Express
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 4/2/17

Wakey, Wakey
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/2/17

On the Exhale
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/2/17

Linda
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/2/17

C.S. Lewis Onstage: The Most Reluctant Convert
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/2/17

Hamlet
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/8/17

Seventeen
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/8/17

The Outer Space
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/9/17

Sousatzka
(Toronto - 2017)
closing 4/9/17

Drunkle Vanya
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 4/15/17

COMING UP:

Tuesday March 28, 2017:
Broadway's WAR PAINT Launches Digital Lottery
Tuesday March 28, 2017:
Douglas, Iconis, Pope, SPAMILTON & More Among 2017 MAC Nominees
Tuesday March 28, 2017:
John O'Hurley Makes Cafe Carlyle Debut with A MAN WITH STANDARDS
Tuesday March 28, 2017:
O'Hurley, Evancho & Loeb to Make Cafe Carlyle Debuts This Spring
Tuesday March 28, 2017:
TARA TREMENDOUS Musical Debuts at 54 Below
Tuesday March 28, 2017:
The Gates Are Almost Open! 'CHOCOLATE FACTORY' Sets Spring Broadway Bow
Wednesday March 29, 2017:
Barry, Moreau, Rowley & Zegree Headline MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Paper Mill
Wednesday March 29, 2017:
Nicholas Rodriguez Returns to St. Louis for 'MUNY MAGIC'
Thursday March 30, 2017:
Tracy Letts's LINDA VISTA Begins at Steppenwolf
Friday March 31, 2017:
Deborah Cox Records BODYGUARD Hits for I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU Album
Friday March 31, 2017:
LPTW Honors Hall, Cho, Tommy & More at 2017 Awards Celebration
Friday March 31, 2017:
SPEECH & DEBATE Soundtrack Released
Friday March 31, 2017:
Sutton Foster Returns to Ball State to Helm SHREK THE MUSICAL
Saturday April 1, 2017:
Cynthia Erivo Performs at 28th Annual GLAAD Media Awards
Saturday April 1, 2017:
The Skivvies and More Slated for Spring at The Green Room 42
Sunday April 2, 2017:
'PHANTOM' Cast Sings Rodgers & Hammerstein to Benefit BC/EFA
Sunday April 2, 2017:
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Arrives on Broadway
Monday April 3, 2017:
Amas Musical Theatre Honors Ahrens & Flaherty with The Rosie Award
Monday April 3, 2017:
Cast, Creatives of HAMILTON, SWEAT & More Set for 2017 UpClose Series
Monday April 3, 2017:
CSA Hosts Town Hall for Transgender Actors
Monday April 3, 2017:
Damiano, Ushkowitz & More Sing Kelly Clarkson Hits at 54 Below


