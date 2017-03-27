BWW's On This Day - March 27, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on March 27 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Church & State
Don Juan in Soho
My Family: Not the Sitcom
The Hairy Ape
The Play That Goes Wrong
Vanity Fair
Amelie
The Philanthropist
42nd Street
The Lightning Thief: the Percy Jackson Musical
Daniel's Husband
The Antipodes
Present Laughter
The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?
Gently Down the Stream
The Twits
In and Of Itself
War Paint
Speech and Debate
Enemy of the People
The Wild Party
Who Would Be King
Sundown, Yellow Moon
My Brilliant Friend
Bull in a China Shop
The Light Years
Murder on the Orient Express
Wakey, Wakey
On the Exhale
Linda
C.S. Lewis Onstage: The Most Reluctant Convert
Hamlet
Seventeen
The Outer Space
Sousatzka
Drunkle Vanya
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The Wipers Times
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/27/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/28/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/30/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/2/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/3/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/3/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/4/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 4/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/4/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/5/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/6/17
CLOSING SOON:
God of Vengeance
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/27/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/1/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/1/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/2/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 4/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/8/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/8/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/9/17
(Toronto - 2017)
closing 4/9/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 4/15/17
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on March 27 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Church & State
Don Juan in Soho
My Family: Not the Sitcom
The Hairy Ape
The Play That Goes Wrong
Vanity Fair
Amelie
The Philanthropist
42nd Street
The Lightning Thief: the Percy Jackson Musical
Daniel's Husband
The Antipodes
Present Laughter
The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?
Gently Down the Stream
The Twits
In and Of Itself
War Paint
Speech and Debate
Enemy of the People
The Wild Party
Who Would Be King
Sundown, Yellow Moon
My Brilliant Friend
Bull in a China Shop
The Light Years
Murder on the Orient Express
Wakey, Wakey
On the Exhale
Linda
C.S. Lewis Onstage: The Most Reluctant Convert
Hamlet
Seventeen
The Outer Space
Sousatzka
Drunkle Vanya
COMING UP: