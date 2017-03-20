BWW's On This Day - March 20, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on March 20 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Love in Idleness
An American in Paris
The New Yorkers
Miss Saigon
Sousatzka
Sweat
The Wipers Times
Church & State
Don Juan in Soho
My Family: Not the Sitcom
The Hairy Ape
Rain
The Play That Goes Wrong
Vanity Fair
Amelie
The Philanthropist
42nd Street
The Lightning Thief: the Percy Jackson Musical
The Pirates of Penzance
887
Jersey Boys
The New Yorkers
All the Fine Boys
Man from Nebraska
Mrs. Miller Does Her Thing
The Last Days of Judas Iscariot
The Penitent
Speech and Debate
Enemy of the People
The Wild Party
Sundown, Yellow Moon
The Light Years
Bull in a China Shop
Murder on the Orient Express
My Brilliant Friend
On the Exhale
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
How to Transcend a Happy Marriage
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/20/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/20/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/22/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/23/17
(Toronto - 2017)
opening 3/23/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/26/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/27/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/28/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/30/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 4/1/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/2/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/3/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/3/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/4/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 4/4/17
CLOSING SOON:
An Inspector Calls
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/25/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/26/17
(West End - 2008)
closing 3/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/26/17
(Arlington, VA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 3/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/26/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/1/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/2/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 4/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/2/17
