BWW's On This Day - March 2, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on March 2 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Lost Without Words
Seventeen
Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead
The Outer Space
The Glass Menagerie
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Filthy Business
Fun Home
Come From Away
The Emperor Jones
Honeymoon in Vegas
The Miser
The Light Years
The Last Days of Judas Iscariot
Stepping Out
Enemy of the People
Sundown, Yellow Moon
White Guy on the Bus
Sex with Strangers
Buried Child
Yen
She Loves Me
The Dressmaker's Secret
Interview: A New Musical
Fade
Beardo
Dear World
The Object Lesson
Mother Africa
The Kite Runner
Picasso at the Lapin Agile
Jitney
Honeymoon in Vegas
Evening at the Talk House
The Winter's Tale
Fish Men
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Significant Other
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/2/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/4/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/4/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/7/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/8/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/9/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/9/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/10/17
(International Tour - 2017)
opening 3/10/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/12/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/12/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/12/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/13/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/13/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/13/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/14/17
CLOSING SOON:
Death Takes A Holiday
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/4/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/4/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/4/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/11/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/11/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 3/12/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/12/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/12/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/12/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/18/17
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on March 2 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Lost Without Words
Seventeen
Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead
The Outer Space
The Glass Menagerie
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Filthy Business
Fun Home
Come From Away
The Emperor Jones
Honeymoon in Vegas
The Miser
The Light Years
The Last Days of Judas Iscariot
Stepping Out
Enemy of the People
Sundown, Yellow Moon
White Guy on the Bus
Sex with Strangers
Buried Child
Yen
She Loves Me
The Dressmaker's Secret
Interview: A New Musical
Fade
Beardo
Dear World
The Object Lesson
Mother Africa
The Kite Runner
Picasso at the Lapin Agile
Jitney
Honeymoon in Vegas
Evening at the Talk House
The Winter's Tale
Fish Men
COMING UP: