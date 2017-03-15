BWW's On This Day - March 15, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on March 15 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Price
887
Murder on the Orient Express
How to Transcend a Happy Marriage
Love in Idleness
Church & State
An American in Paris
The New Yorkers
Miss Saigon
Sousatzka
Sweat
The Wipers Times
Don Juan in Soho
My Family: Not the Sitcom
The Hairy Ape
Rain
The Play That Goes Wrong
Vanity Fair
Lost Without Words
Dirty Great Love Story
The Night of the Iguana
Fish Men
Nibbler
Love's Labour's Lost
The Skin of Our Teeth
God Looked Away
The Present
9 Circles
Everybody
Kid Victory
Fun Home
Crackskull Row
An Inspector Calls
The Pirates of Penzance
The New Yorkers
All the Fine Boys
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Joan of Arc: Into the Fire
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/15/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/16/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 3/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/20/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/20/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/22/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/23/17
(Toronto - 2017)
opening 3/23/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/26/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/27/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/28/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/30/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 4/1/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/2/17
CLOSING SOON:
Much Ado About Nothing
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/18/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/18/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/18/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 3/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/18/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
(Los Angeles - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
(International Tour - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/25/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/26/17
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on March 15 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Price
887
Murder on the Orient Express
How to Transcend a Happy Marriage
Love in Idleness
Church & State
An American in Paris
The New Yorkers
Miss Saigon
Sousatzka
Sweat
The Wipers Times
Don Juan in Soho
My Family: Not the Sitcom
The Hairy Ape
Rain
The Play That Goes Wrong
Vanity Fair
Lost Without Words
Dirty Great Love Story
The Night of the Iguana
Fish Men
Nibbler
Love's Labour's Lost
The Skin of Our Teeth
God Looked Away
The Present
9 Circles
Everybody
Kid Victory
Fun Home
Crackskull Row
An Inspector Calls
The Pirates of Penzance
The New Yorkers
All the Fine Boys
COMING UP: