BWW's On This Day - March 14, 2017

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on March 14 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Stepping Out
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/14/17

Enemy of the People
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/14/17

Sundown, Yellow Moon
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/14/17

White Guy on the Bus
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/14/17

Joan of Arc: Into the Fire
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/15/17

The Price
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/16/17

887
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/16/17

Murder on the Orient Express
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 3/17/17

How to Transcend a Happy Marriage
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/20/17

Love in Idleness
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/20/17

Church & State
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/20/17

An American in Paris
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/21/17

The New Yorkers
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/22/17

Miss Saigon
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/23/17

Sousatzka
(Toronto - 2017)
opening 3/23/17

Sweat
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/26/17

The Wipers Times
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/27/17

Don Juan in Soho
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/28/17

My Family: Not the Sitcom
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/28/17

 CLOSING SOON:
The Winter's Tale
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/14/17

Lost Without Words
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/18/17

Dirty Great Love Story
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/18/17

The Night of the Iguana
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 3/18/17

Fish Men
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/18/17

Nibbler
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/18/17

Love's Labour's Lost
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/18/17

Much Ado About Nothing
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/18/17

The Present
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17

9 Circles
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17

Everybody
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17

Fun Home
(International Tour - 2017)
closing 3/19/17

Kid Victory
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17

Crackskull Row
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17

The Skin of Our Teeth
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17

God Looked Away
(Los Angeles - 2017)
closing 3/19/17

An Inspector Calls
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/25/17

The Pirates of Penzance
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/25/17

Mrs. Miller Does Her Thing
(Arlington, VA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 3/26/17

COMING UP:

Wednesday March 15, 2017:
Actors Race to the Stage in Boston Marathon Play FINISH LINE
Wednesday March 15, 2017:
David Byrne's JOAN OF ARC Opens at The Public Theater
Wednesday March 15, 2017:
Jo Lampert Stars in David Byrne's JOAN OF ARC: INTO THE FIRE at The Public Theater
Wednesday March 15, 2017:
The National Gallery Presents MICHELANGELO & SEBASTIANO
Thursday March 16, 2017:
DVR Alert - Cast of Broadway's COME FROM AWAY Visits NBC's 'Today'
Thursday March 16, 2017:
FANCY Musical, Inspired by Reba McEntire, Gets NYC Lab
Thursday March 16, 2017:
Kneehigh's '946' Makes New York Premiere at St. Ann's This Spring
Friday March 17, 2017:
Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy Come to Webster Hall 3/17
Saturday March 18, 2017:
Opel, Skinner & More Set for 92Y's Women's History Month Concert
Monday March 20, 2017:
Cyndi Lauper, Original Leads Set for TDF HONORS KINKY BOOTS Benefit
Monday March 20, 2017:
Four Lolas Headline TDF HONORS KINKY BOOTS Fundraiser
Monday March 20, 2017:
HAMILTON's Chicago Cast Headlines 'Concert for America' in the Windy City
Monday March 20, 2017:
Peters, Lewis & More Honor Mackintosh at 2017 Sondheim Gala
Monday March 20, 2017:
Pinkham & More Set for 'IT'S KIND OF A FUNNY STORY' at 54 Below
Tuesday March 21, 2017:
AJ Shively & More Sign on for 'BROADWAY BOUND' at 54 Below
Tuesday March 21, 2017:
Gyllenhaal, Tomei & More Set for THE PEOPLE SPEAK at BAM
Tuesday March 21, 2017:
Songs from NERDS, REBECCA Set for 'BROADWAY BOUND' Series
Tuesday March 21, 2017:
SOUND OF MUSIC Welcomes New 'Georg von Trapp' on Tour in Hershey
Tuesday March 21, 2017:
Tina Landau, Alton Fitzgerald White & More Slated for TEDxBroadway 2017
Tuesday March 21, 2017:
Young Professionals Program Brings New Voices to TEDxBroadway


