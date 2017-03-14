BWW's On This Day - March 14, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on March 14 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Enemy of the People
Sundown, Yellow Moon
White Guy on the Bus
Joan of Arc: Into the Fire
The Price
887
Murder on the Orient Express
How to Transcend a Happy Marriage
Love in Idleness
Church & State
An American in Paris
The New Yorkers
Miss Saigon
Sousatzka
Sweat
The Wipers Times
Don Juan in Soho
My Family: Not the Sitcom
Lost Without Words
Dirty Great Love Story
The Night of the Iguana
Fish Men
Nibbler
Love's Labour's Lost
Much Ado About Nothing
The Present
9 Circles
Everybody
Fun Home
Kid Victory
Crackskull Row
The Skin of Our Teeth
God Looked Away
An Inspector Calls
The Pirates of Penzance
Mrs. Miller Does Her Thing
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Stepping Out
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/15/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/16/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 3/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/20/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/20/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/22/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/23/17
(Toronto - 2017)
opening 3/23/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/26/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/27/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/28/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/28/17
CLOSING SOON:
The Winter's Tale
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/14/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/18/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/18/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 3/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/18/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/18/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/18/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
(International Tour - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
(Los Angeles - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/25/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/25/17
(Arlington, VA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 3/26/17
