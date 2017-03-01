BWW's On This Day - March 1, 2017

Mar. 1, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on March 1 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Hamilton
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 3/1/17

Sweeney Todd
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
opening 3/1/17

Bull in a China Shop
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/1/17

All the Fine Boys
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/1/17

Significant Other
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/2/17

Lost Without Words
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/4/17

Seventeen
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/4/17

Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/7/17

The Outer Space
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/8/17

The Glass Menagerie
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/9/17

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/9/17

Filthy Business
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/10/17

Fun Home
(International Tour - 2017)
opening 3/10/17

Come From Away
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/12/17

The Emperor Jones
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/12/17

Honeymoon in Vegas
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/12/17

The Miser
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/13/17

The Light Years
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/13/17

The Last Days of Judas Iscariot
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/13/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Yen
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/4/17

Death Takes A Holiday
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/4/17

Sex with Strangers
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/4/17

Buried Child
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/4/17

She Loves Me
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/4/17

Interview: A New Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17

Fade
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17

Beardo
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17

The Dressmaker's Secret
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17

Dear World
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17

The Object Lesson
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17

Mother Africa
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/11/17

The Kite Runner
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/11/17

Honeymoon in Vegas
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/12/17

Jitney
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/12/17

Picasso at the Lapin Agile
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 3/12/17

Evening at the Talk House
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/12/17

The Winter's Tale
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/14/17

Lost Without Words
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/18/17

COMING UP:

Thursday March 2, 2017:
SIGNIFICANT OTHER on Broadway
Friday March 3, 2017:
Rent 'MERRILY' Documentary 'BEST WORST THING' on iTunes Next Month
Saturday March 4, 2017:
Grammy-Award Winning Conductor Featured at Garden Theatre Gala on 3/4
Saturday March 4, 2017:
Seize the Day! Disney's NEWSIES Returns to Cinemas for Encore Screening
Saturday March 4, 2017:
VIDEO: Viola Davis in Tonight's Lifetime Movie CUSTODY by James Lapine
Sunday March 5, 2017:
COME FROM AWAY and More Get Behind-the-Scenes Looks at the Guggenheim This Spring
Sunday March 5, 2017:
COME FROM AWAY Cast, Creatives Set for Guggenheim Preview
Sunday March 5, 2017:
COME FROM AWAY Creative Team Set for Guggenheim Panel
Sunday March 5, 2017:
Laury Shelley Comes to Naperville's Madden Theater 3/5
Sunday March 5, 2017:
THIS IS US Star Chrissy Metz Leads FAT PIG Benefit Reading for MCC Theater
Monday March 6, 2017:
2017 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize Announced
Monday March 6, 2017:
Excerpts of Broadway-Bound OSLO Set for Guggenheim Event
Monday March 6, 2017:
Mandy Gonzalez & Alexandra Socha Perform at YPC's 2017 Gala
Monday March 6, 2017:
Tour Star Reprises Role as 'Lola' in KINKY BOOTS on Broadway
Tuesday March 7, 2017:
Evan Todd Joins BEAUTIFUL as 'Gerry Goffin' Opposite Abby Mueller
Wednesday March 8, 2017:
HAMILTON Star Announces Broadway Green Alliance Prize at USITT
Wednesday March 8, 2017:
O'Hara, Gleason & More Set for 'LETTERS TO OUR DAUGHTERS' in Westport
Wednesday March 8, 2017:
Tracy Letts' New Play THE MINUTES Opens on Broadway


