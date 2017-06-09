BWW's On This Day - June 9, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on June 9 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Julius Caesar
Jesus Christ Superstar
Taj Express
Gloria
Hamlet
Attack of the Elvis Impersonators
Hir
Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill
The Wind in the Willows
Bridges
The Birds
Ghost Light
Fulfillment Center
The Little Mermaid
1984
The Traveling Lady
Bastard Jones
Committee... (A New Musical)
Kunstler
The Treatment
Anne of Green Gables Part 1
The Miser
Don Juan in Soho
Horror
Can You Forgive Her?
Sojourners
The Antipodes
The Boy Who Danced On Air
Her Portmanteau
Ernest Shackleton Loves me
Cover My Tracks
Bridges
Judy!
Jesus Christ Superstar
Julius Caesar
The Whirligig
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Hamlet
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/9/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/12/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/12/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/13/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/15/17
(London - 2017)
opening 6/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/15/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/15/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/17/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/17/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 6/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/20/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/20/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/22/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/24/17
CLOSING SOON:
Fulfillment Center
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/9/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 6/10/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/10/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/10/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/10/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/10/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/10/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/11/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/17/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/17/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
