BWW's On This Day - June 7, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on June 7 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Working
Barber Shop Chronicles
Romy & Michele's High School Reunion
The Kite Runner
The Artificial Jungle
Hamlet
Julius Caesar
Jesus Christ Superstar
Taj Express
Gloria
Hamlet
Attack of the Elvis Impersonators
Hir
Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill
The Wind in the Willows
The Birds
Ghost Light
Fulfillment Center
Anne of Green Gables Part 1
Horror
Kunstler
The Treatment
The Miser
Don Juan in Soho
The Antipodes
The Boy Who Danced On Air
Her Portmanteau
Ernest Shackleton Loves me
Can You Forgive Her?
Sojourners
Cover My Tracks
Judy!
Roman Holiday - The Cole Porter Musical
Julius Caesar
The Whirligig
Jesus Christ Superstar
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Cost of Living
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/7/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/7/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/7/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 6/8/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/8/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/8/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/9/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/12/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/12/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/13/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/15/17
(London - 2017)
opening 6/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/15/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/15/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/17/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/17/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 6/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/20/17
CLOSING SOON:
Fulfillment Center
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/9/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/10/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/10/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 6/10/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/10/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/10/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/10/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/11/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/17/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/17/17
(San Francisco (Regional) - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on June 7 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Working
Barber Shop Chronicles
Romy & Michele's High School Reunion
The Kite Runner
The Artificial Jungle
Hamlet
Julius Caesar
Jesus Christ Superstar
Taj Express
Gloria
Hamlet
Attack of the Elvis Impersonators
Hir
Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill
The Wind in the Willows
The Birds
Ghost Light
Fulfillment Center
Anne of Green Gables Part 1
Horror
Kunstler
The Treatment
The Miser
Don Juan in Soho
The Antipodes
The Boy Who Danced On Air
Her Portmanteau
Ernest Shackleton Loves me
Can You Forgive Her?
Sojourners
Cover My Tracks
Judy!
Roman Holiday - The Cole Porter Musical
Julius Caesar
The Whirligig
Jesus Christ Superstar
COMING UP: