BWW's On This Day - June 5, 2017

Jun. 5, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on June 5 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
The End of Longing
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/5/17

Annie
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/5/17

Cover My Tracks
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/5/17

Tape Face
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/6/17

Cost of Living
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/7/17

Working
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/7/17

Barber Shop Chronicles
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/7/17

Romy & Michele's High School Reunion
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 6/8/17

The Kite Runner
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/8/17

The Artificial Jungle
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/8/17

Hamlet
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/9/17

Julius Caesar
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/12/17

Jesus Christ Superstar
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/12/17

Taj Express
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/13/17

Gloria
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/15/17

Hamlet
(London - 2017)
opening 6/15/17

Attack of the Elvis Impersonators
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/15/17

Hir
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/15/17

Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/17/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Fulfillment Center
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/9/17

Anne of Green Gables Part 1
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/10/17

The Miser
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/10/17

Don Juan in Soho
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/10/17

Horror
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/10/17

Kunstler
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 6/10/17

The Treatment
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/10/17

Can You Forgive Her?
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/11/17

Sojourners
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/11/17

Somebody's Daughter
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/11/17

The Antipodes
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/11/17

The Boy Who Danced On Air
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/11/17

Her Portmanteau
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/11/17

Ernest Shackleton Loves me
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/11/17

Cover My Tracks
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/17/17

Judy!
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/17/17

Jesus Christ Superstar
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 6/18/17

Animal
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/18/17

Oslo
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/18/17

COMING UP:

Tuesday June 6, 2017:
Ginnifer Goodwin Stars in CONSTELLATIONS at the Geffen
Tuesday June 6, 2017:
NYC Students Go Behind the Mask with Inside Broadway at 'PHANTOM'
Tuesday June 6, 2017:
Starry CONSTELLATIONS Begins at the Geffen
Tuesday June 6, 2017:
William Daniels Chats, Signs Memoir at Drama Book Shop
Wednesday June 7, 2017:
Annette Bening Leads One-Night-Only IF ALL THE SKY WERE PAPER in L.A.
Wednesday June 7, 2017:
CSA Hosts 'Business of Acting for Trans* Actors' Workshop
Wednesday June 7, 2017:
ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME Streams Live on BroadwayHD
Thursday June 8, 2017:
'ROMY AND MICHELE' Begins at 5th Avenue Theatre
Thursday June 8, 2017:
ROMY & MICHELE's HIGH SCHOOL REUNION Makes Musical Debut in Seattle
Thursday June 8, 2017:
Wolfson and Wall Star in 'ROMY & MICHELE' Premiere in Seattle
Friday June 9, 2017:
Headley & Mueller Headline Chicago Shakespeare's GALA 2017
Friday June 9, 2017:
NAPOLI, BROOKLYN Begins Previews Off-Broadway
Saturday June 10, 2017:
ANGELS IN AMERICA Opera Makes New York Debut
Sunday June 11, 2017:
Betty Buckley Feted for Artistic Achievement in Los Angeles
Sunday June 11, 2017:
Bryan Batt Hosts The Actors Fund's Tonys Viewing Party in L.A.
Sunday June 11, 2017:
Cady Huffman Hosts BC/EFA's Tonys Viewing Party at 54 Below
Sunday June 11, 2017:
Ocean Prime Offers Tonys-Themed Cocktails for Viewing Party
Sunday June 11, 2017:
Pivot Arts Announces 5th PIVOT ARTS FESTIVAL
Sunday June 11, 2017:
Robert Sean Leonard Stars in KING RICHARD II, Beginning at The Old Globe
Sunday June 11, 2017:
Sound Community Joins Together for Tonys at COLLABORATOR PARTY 2017
Monday June 12, 2017:
Inside Broadway Honors Burton & Karimloo w/ Broadway Beacon Awards


