BWW's On This Day - June 5, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on June 5 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Annie
Cover My Tracks
Tape Face
Cost of Living
Working
Barber Shop Chronicles
Romy & Michele's High School Reunion
The Kite Runner
The Artificial Jungle
Hamlet
Julius Caesar
Jesus Christ Superstar
Taj Express
Gloria
Hamlet
Attack of the Elvis Impersonators
Hir
Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill
Anne of Green Gables Part 1
The Miser
Don Juan in Soho
Horror
Kunstler
The Treatment
Can You Forgive Her?
Sojourners
Somebody's Daughter
The Antipodes
The Boy Who Danced On Air
Her Portmanteau
Ernest Shackleton Loves me
Cover My Tracks
Judy!
Jesus Christ Superstar
Animal
Oslo
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The End of Longing
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/6/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/7/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/7/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/7/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 6/8/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/8/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/8/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/9/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/12/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/12/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/13/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/15/17
(London - 2017)
opening 6/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/15/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/15/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/17/17
CLOSING SOON:
Fulfillment Center
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/9/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/10/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/10/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/10/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/10/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 6/10/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/10/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/11/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/17/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/17/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
