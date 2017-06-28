BWW's On This Day - June 28, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on June 28 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Marvin's Room
The Ferryman (West End)
Queen Anne
The Ruby Slippers
The Mentor
A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
What the Ladybird Heard
A Tale of Two Cities
Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure
Choices & Consequences
Wig Out!
At the Old Place
Pipeline
Yank!
A Parallelogram
Hello to Rose
Assassins
Where Storms Are Born
The Little Mermaid
On the Town
The End of Longing
The Artificial Jungle
Love in Idleness
Animal
Deathless
The Ruby Slippers
Taj Express
Puffs
Terezen
Romy & Michele's High School Reunion
Bella: An American Tall Tale
The Little Foxes
Present Laughter
Wig Out!
The Birds
Working
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The Model American
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/28/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/29/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/29/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/30/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/2/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/4/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/7/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 7/7/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/7/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/7/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/9/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/10/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/10/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/12/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/12/17
CLOSING SOON:
Marc in Venice
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/28/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 6/29/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/1/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/2/17
(Chester, CT (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 7/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/2/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/2/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/2/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/7/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/8/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/8/17
Thursday June 29, 2017:
DVR Alert: Julie Andrews Visits TODAY on NBC
Thursday June 29, 2017:
New Robin Hood Musical 'HOOD' Begins at Dallas Theater Center
Saturday July 1, 2017:
THAT '70S SHOW's Debra Jo Rupp Stars in World Premiere of THE CAKE
Sunday July 2, 2017:
Archie, Calloway, Cardwell & Kuehn Set for GUYS AND DOLLS at The Old Globe
Monday July 3, 2017:
'GREAT COMET' Welcomes Okieriete 'Oak' Onaodowan as Pierre
Monday July 3, 2017:
Japanese Star Ryoko Yonekura Returns to CHICAGO as 'Roxie'
Monday July 3, 2017:
Melissa Errico Puts on Special Summer Holiday Concert at Birdland
Tuesday July 4, 2017:
GREY'S ANATOMY's Kelly McCreary Stars in INTIMATE APPAREL at Bay Street
Tuesday July 4, 2017:
Tony Winner Heather Headley Performs on MACY'S 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS Tonight
Wednesday July 5, 2017:
Pastore & Struthers Star in BULLETS OVER BROADWAY at Ogunquit Playhouse
