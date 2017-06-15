BWW's On This Day - June 15, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on June 15 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Hamlet
Attack of the Elvis Impersonators
Hir
Marc in Venice
Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill
The Wind in the Willows
Bridges
The Birds
Ghost Light
Hollywood Nurses
Austen's Pride
Fulfillment Center
The Little Mermaid
1984
The Traveling Lady
Bastard Jones
Downstairs
Afterglow
Judy!
Bridges
Jesus Christ Superstar
Julius Caesar
The Whirligig
Pacific Overtures
Six Degrees of Separation
Sweetee
Roman Holiday - The Cole Porter Musical
Austen's Pride
The Government Inspector
Woyzeck
The Braille Legacy
The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?
The Lucky One
Sweat
Baghdaddy
Monsoon Wedding
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Gloria
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/15/17
(London - 2017)
opening 6/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/15/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/16/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/17/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/17/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 6/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/19/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 6/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/20/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/20/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/22/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 6/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/23/17
CLOSING SOON:
Cover My Tracks
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/17/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/17/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
(San Francisco (Regional) - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
(New York - 2017)
closing 6/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/24/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/24/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/24/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
