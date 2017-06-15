BWW's On This Day - June 15, 2017

Jun. 15, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on June 15 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Gloria
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/15/17

Hamlet
(London - 2017)
opening 6/15/17

Attack of the Elvis Impersonators
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/15/17

Hir
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/15/17

Marc in Venice
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/16/17

Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/17/17

The Wind in the Willows
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/17/17

Bridges
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/17/17

The Birds
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 6/18/17

Ghost Light
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/19/17

Hollywood Nurses
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/19/17

Austen's Pride
(New York - 2017)
opening 6/19/17

Fulfillment Center
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/20/17

The Little Mermaid
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/20/17

1984
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/22/17

The Traveling Lady
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/22/17

Bastard Jones
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/22/17

Downstairs
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 6/23/17

Afterglow
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/23/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Cover My Tracks
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/17/17

Judy!
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/17/17

Bridges
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/17/17

Jesus Christ Superstar
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 6/18/17

Julius Caesar
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/18/17

The Whirligig
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/18/17

Pacific Overtures
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/18/17

Six Degrees of Separation
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/18/17

Sweetee
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/18/17

Roman Holiday - The Cole Porter Musical
(San Francisco (Regional) - 2017)
closing 6/18/17

Austen's Pride
(New York - 2017)
closing 6/20/17

The Government Inspector
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/24/17

Woyzeck
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/24/17

The Braille Legacy
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/24/17

The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/24/17

The Lucky One
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17

Sweat
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17

Baghdaddy
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17

Monsoon Wedding
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 6/25/17

COMING UP:

Friday June 16, 2017:
Critics Review the Past Season on THEATER TALK
Saturday June 17, 2017:
Harrison & Mackey Paint a Picture in Guthrie's 'SUNDAY IN THE PARK'
Saturday June 17, 2017:
Joel Grey & Guests Honor Liza Minnelli with the Pasadena POPS
Saturday June 17, 2017:
Minnelli, Mueller & More Join Pasadena POPS This Summer
Sunday June 18, 2017:
Burns, Clark & More Star in Reading of New Maltby & Shire Musical THE COUNTRY WIFE
Sunday June 18, 2017:
Get Ready for the Seduction! BROADWAY BARES Slates 2017 Date
Sunday June 18, 2017:
Maltby & Shire's THE COUNTRY WIFE Musical Gets Reading at Red Bull
Sunday June 18, 2017:
Robert Sean Leonard Stars in KING RICHARD II, Opening at The Old Globe
Monday June 19, 2017:
Alice Ripley & More to Highlight Musicals of the Last Decade in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR
Monday June 19, 2017:
Angela Lansbury Leads Benefit Reading of THE CHALK GARDEN
Monday June 19, 2017:
Angela Lansbury-Led THE CHALK GARDEN
Monday June 19, 2017:
FRAN DRESCHER'S CABARET CRUISE Benefits Cancer Schmancer
Monday June 19, 2017:
Jones, Fairdany & More Join Lansbury in THE CHALK GARDEN Reading
Monday June 19, 2017:
O'Hara, Jackson & More Come Together at ARTS FOR AUTISM
Monday June 19, 2017:
O'Hare, Lindsay, Silverman Lead Lab of New 'Pride & Prejudice' Musical
Monday June 19, 2017:
Rosie O'Donnell Emcees Starry HOLLYWOOD NURSES Benefit Reading
Monday June 19, 2017:
Rosie O'Donnell Narrates HOLLYWOOD NURSES Reading
Monday June 19, 2017:
Shoshana Bean, Imagine Dragons Perform at 2017 TrevorLIVE Gala
Monday June 19, 2017:
SWEAT Cast Set for Q&A at Strand Book Store
Tuesday June 20, 2017:
Grove, Snyder Play Title Roles in BEAUTY & THE BEAST at Music Circus
Tuesday June 20, 2017:
Oscar Isaac Plays Title Role in HAMLET at The Public

