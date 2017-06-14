BWW's On This Day - June 14, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on June 14 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Hamlet
Attack of the Elvis Impersonators
Hir
Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill
The Wind in the Willows
Bridges
The Birds
Ghost Light
Hollywood Nurses
Fulfillment Center
The Little Mermaid
1984
The Traveling Lady
Bastard Jones
Committee... (A New Musical)
Ragtime
Growing Up Gonzales
The Crusade of Connor Stephens
Cover My Tracks
Bridges
Roman Holiday - The Cole Porter Musical
Six Degrees of Separation
Julius Caesar
The Whirligig
Pacific Overtures
Jesus Christ Superstar
Sweetee
Woyzeck
The Braille Legacy
The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?
The Government Inspector
Secret
Monsoon Wedding
The Lucky One
Baghdaddy
Somebody's Daughter
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Gloria
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/15/17
(London - 2017)
opening 6/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/15/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/15/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/17/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/17/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 6/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/20/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/20/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/22/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/24/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 6/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/26/17
CLOSING SOON:
Judy!
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/17/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/17/17
(San Francisco (Regional) - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/24/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/24/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
COMING UP: