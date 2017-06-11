BWW's On This Day - June 11, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on June 11 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Jesus Christ Superstar
Taj Express
Gloria
Hamlet
Attack of the Elvis Impersonators
Hir
Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill
The Wind in the Willows
Bridges
The Birds
Ghost Light
Fulfillment Center
The Little Mermaid
1984
The Traveling Lady
Bastard Jones
Committee... (A New Musical)
Ragtime
Ernest Shackleton Loves me
Can You Forgive Her?
Sojourners
The Antipodes
The Boy Who Danced On Air
Cover My Tracks
Bridges
Judy!
Sweetee
Oslo
Roman Holiday - The Cole Porter Musical
Julius Caesar
The Whirligig
Jesus Christ Superstar
Pacific Overtures
Woyzeck
The Braille Legacy
The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Julius Caesar
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/12/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/12/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/13/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/15/17
(London - 2017)
opening 6/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/15/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/15/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/17/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/17/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 6/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/20/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/20/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/22/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/24/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 6/24/17
CLOSING SOON:
Her Portmanteau
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/11/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/17/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
(San Francisco (Regional) - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/24/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/24/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/24/17
