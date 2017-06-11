BWW's On This Day - June 11, 2017

Jun. 11, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on June 11 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Julius Caesar
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/12/17

Jesus Christ Superstar
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/12/17

Taj Express
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/13/17

Gloria
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/15/17

Hamlet
(London - 2017)
opening 6/15/17

Attack of the Elvis Impersonators
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/15/17

Hir
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/15/17

Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/17/17

The Wind in the Willows
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/17/17

Bridges
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/17/17

The Birds
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 6/18/17

Ghost Light
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/19/17

Fulfillment Center
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/20/17

The Little Mermaid
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/20/17

1984
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/22/17

The Traveling Lady
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/22/17

Bastard Jones
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/22/17

Committee... (A New Musical)
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/24/17

Ragtime
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 6/24/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Her Portmanteau
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/11/17

Ernest Shackleton Loves me
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/11/17

Can You Forgive Her?
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/11/17

Sojourners
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/11/17

The Antipodes
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/11/17

The Boy Who Danced On Air
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/11/17

Cover My Tracks
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/17/17

Bridges
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/17/17

Judy!
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/17/17

Sweetee
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/18/17

Oslo
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/18/17

Roman Holiday - The Cole Porter Musical
(San Francisco (Regional) - 2017)
closing 6/18/17

Julius Caesar
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/18/17

The Whirligig
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/18/17

Jesus Christ Superstar
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 6/18/17

Pacific Overtures
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/18/17

Woyzeck
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/24/17

The Braille Legacy
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/24/17

The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/24/17

COMING UP:

Monday June 12, 2017:
Inside Broadway Honors Burton & Karimloo w/ Broadway Beacon Awards
Monday June 12, 2017:
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Company Has 'Heaven on Their Minds' at The Muny
Monday June 12, 2017:
JULIUS CAESAR Opens at Shakespeare in the Park
Monday June 12, 2017:
Phillipa Soo Headlines Jason Robert Brown's POST-TONY EXTRAVAGANZA
Tuesday June 13, 2017:
Angela Lansbury Kicks Off Irish Rep's 2017 SONDHEIM AT SEVEN Gala
Tuesday June 13, 2017:
Brian Stokes Mitchell Makes 54 Below Solo Debut
Tuesday June 13, 2017:
Irish Rep Hosts Starry SONDHEIM AT SEVEN Gala
Tuesday June 13, 2017:
Jeremy Jordan & More Sign on for Irish Rep's 2017 SONDHEIM AT SEVEN Gala
Tuesday June 13, 2017:
Joe Tippett Joins WAITRESS as 'Earl'
Tuesday June 13, 2017:
OH, HELLO Duo Appears in Character at 92Y
Tuesday June 13, 2017:
OLD HATS, Starring Bill Irwin and David Shiner, Airs on THIRTEEN
Tuesday June 13, 2017:
THIRTEEN's 'Theater Close-Up' Presents Signature Theatre's OLD HATS
Wednesday June 14, 2017:
Ginnifer Goodwin Stars in CONSTELLATIONS at the Geffen
Wednesday June 14, 2017:
Starry CONSTELLATIONS Opens at the Geffen
Thursday June 15, 2017:
Chita Rivera Receives Victory Dance Project's Woman of Valour Award
Thursday June 15, 2017:
Jennifer Cody Stars in NOISES OFF at CT Rep This June
Thursday June 15, 2017:
Kevin Spacey Brings CLARENCE DARROW to Flushing
Saturday June 17, 2017:
Harrison & Mackey Paint a Picture in Guthrie's 'SUNDAY IN THE PARK'
Saturday June 17, 2017:
Joel Grey & Guests Honor Liza Minnelli with the Pasadena POPS
Saturday June 17, 2017:
Minnelli, Mueller & More Join Pasadena POPS This Summer
Sunday June 18, 2017:
Get Ready for the Seduction! BROADWAY BARES Slates 2017 Date


