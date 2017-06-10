BWW's On This Day - June 10, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on June 10 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Jesus Christ Superstar
Taj Express
Gloria
Hamlet
Attack of the Elvis Impersonators
Hir
Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill
The Wind in the Willows
Bridges
The Birds
Ghost Light
Fulfillment Center
The Little Mermaid
1984
The Traveling Lady
Bastard Jones
Committee... (A New Musical)
Ragtime
Kunstler
The Treatment
The Miser
Don Juan in Soho
Anne of Green Gables Part 1
The Antipodes
The Boy Who Danced On Air
Her Portmanteau
Ernest Shackleton Loves me
Can You Forgive Her?
Sojourners
Bridges
Cover My Tracks
Judy!
Roman Holiday - The Cole Porter Musical
Pacific Overtures
Sweetee
Jesus Christ Superstar
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Julius Caesar
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/12/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/12/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/13/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/15/17
(London - 2017)
opening 6/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/15/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/15/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/17/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/17/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 6/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/20/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/20/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/22/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/24/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 6/24/17
CLOSING SOON:
Horror
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/10/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 6/10/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/10/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/10/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/10/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/10/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/17/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/17/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/17/17
(San Francisco (Regional) - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
