BWW's On This Day - June 1, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on June 1 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Great Gatsby
Sweetee
Deathless
Family Ties
The End of Longing
Annie
Cover My Tracks
Tape Face
Cost of Living
Working
Barber Shop Chronicles
Romy & Michele's High School Reunion
The Kite Runner
The Artificial Jungle
Hamlet
Julius Caesar
Jesus Christ Superstar
Taj Express
Occupational Hazards
All Our Children
Hamlet
My Family: Not the Sitcom
The Fantasticks
Showstopper! The Improvised Musical
Seven Spots on the Sun
Church & State
Venus
Fulfillment Center
Anne of Green Gables Part 1
Horror
The Miser
Don Juan in Soho
The Treatment
Kunstler
Her Portmanteau
Ernest Shackleton Loves me
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The Government Inspector
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/1/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/1/17
(Chester, CT (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/2/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 6/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/6/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/7/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/7/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/7/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 6/8/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/8/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/8/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/9/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/12/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/12/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/13/17
CLOSING SOON:
Sand in the Sandwiches
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/3/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/3/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/3/17
(New York - 2017)
closing 6/3/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2006)
closing 6/4/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/4/17
(New York - 2017)
closing 6/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/9/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/10/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/10/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/10/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/10/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/10/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 6/10/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/11/17
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on June 1 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Great Gatsby
Sweetee
Deathless
Family Ties
The End of Longing
Annie
Cover My Tracks
Tape Face
Cost of Living
Working
Barber Shop Chronicles
Romy & Michele's High School Reunion
The Kite Runner
The Artificial Jungle
Hamlet
Julius Caesar
Jesus Christ Superstar
Taj Express
Occupational Hazards
All Our Children
Hamlet
My Family: Not the Sitcom
The Fantasticks
Showstopper! The Improvised Musical
Seven Spots on the Sun
Church & State
Venus
Fulfillment Center
Anne of Green Gables Part 1
Horror
The Miser
Don Juan in Soho
The Treatment
Kunstler
Her Portmanteau
Ernest Shackleton Loves me
COMING UP: