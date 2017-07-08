BWW's On This Day - July 8, 2017

Jul. 8, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on July 8 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
At the Old Place
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/9/17

Pipeline
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/10/17

Yank!
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/10/17

A Parallelogram
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/11/17

Hello to Rose
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/11/17

Assassins
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/12/17

Where Storms Are Born
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/12/17

Disco Pigs
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/12/17

Hamlet
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/13/17

All Shook Up
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/13/17

Hi, Hitler
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/13/17

The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/14/17

Speech & Debate
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 7/16/17

Oliver Twist
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/17/17

Puffs
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/17/17

Super Shaw Women
(New York - 2017)
opening 7/17/17

Dessert
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/18/17

The Clean House
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/19/17

I Loved Lucy
(West End - 0)
opening 7/19/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Downstairs
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/8/17

Barber Shop Chronicles
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/8/17

Lettice and Lovage
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/8/17

The Birds
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/8/17

Working
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/8/17

Escape to Margaritaville
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/9/17

The Model American
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/9/17

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/11/17

Terror
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/15/17

Rotterdam
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/15/17

Ragtime
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/15/17

Salome
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/15/17

Hello to Rose
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/15/17

Assassins
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/15/17

Bastard Jones
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/15/17

Oslo
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/16/17

Ghost Light
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/16/17

Cost of Living
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/16/17

Fulfillment Center
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/16/17

COMING UP:

Sunday July 9, 2017:
Heidi Armbruster & More Set for AT THE OLD PLACE at La Jolla Playhouse
Monday July 10, 2017:
Audra McDonald Chairs NYMF 2017; Lesli Margherita and More to Star!
Monday July 10, 2017:
COME FROM AWAY Actor's New Play NC-17. Gets NYC Industry Reading
Monday July 10, 2017:
Dominique Morisseau's PIPELINE Opens at LCT
Monday July 10, 2017:
PEACE, LOVE & CUPCAKES and More Round Out NYMF's Lineup
Tuesday July 11, 2017:
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Alights at the Delacorte
Tuesday July 11, 2017:
AEA Honors 'GREAT COMET' and More with Excellence in Diversity Award
Wednesday July 12, 2017:
54 SINGS MAN OF LA MANCHA in Concert
Thursday July 13, 2017:
Batt, Eagan, Kind, Pinkins & More Set for MICHAEL LAVINE & FRIENDS
Thursday July 13, 2017:
Oscar Isaac Leads HAMLET at The Public Theater
Thursday July 13, 2017:
Oscar Isaac Plays Title Role in HAMLET at The Public
Thursday July 13, 2017:
Ruby Rakos and More Follow Yellow Brick Road in 'CHASING RAINBOWS' Labs
Friday July 14, 2017:
Cady Huffman Tapped as Host for Fire Island Dance Festival
Friday July 14, 2017:
LuPone & Ebersole Sign Copies of WAR PAINT Album at Barnes & Noble

