BWW's On This Day - July 4, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on July 4 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
What the Ladybird Heard
A Tale of Two Cities
Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure
Choices & Consequences
Wig Out!
At the Old Place
Pipeline
Yank!
A Parallelogram
Hello to Rose
Assassins
Where Storms Are Born
Disco Pigs
Hamlet
All Shook Up
Hi, Hitler
The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole
The Birds
Working
Downstairs
Barber Shop Chronicles
Lettice and Lovage
Escape to Margaritaville
The Model American
A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Assassins
Bastard Jones
Ragtime
Salome
Terror
Rotterdam
Hello to Rose
Oslo
The Roommate
Ghost Light
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The Mentor
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/4/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/7/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 7/7/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/7/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/7/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/9/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/10/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/10/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/12/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/12/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/12/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/13/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/13/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/13/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/14/17
CLOSING SOON:
Wig Out!
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/7/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/8/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/8/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/8/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/8/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/8/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/9/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/9/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/15/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/15/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/15/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/15/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/15/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/16/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/16/17
Wednesday July 5, 2017:
Pastore & Struthers Star in BULLETS OVER BROADWAY at Ogunquit Playhouse
Friday July 7, 2017:
DVR Alert: Olivia Wilde Talks '1984'; Bernadette Peters Talks 'Broadway Barks' on Today's LIVE
Saturday July 8, 2017:
BROADWAY BARKS 2017
Saturday July 8, 2017:
Cady Huffman Directs New Musical CITY OF LIGHT at SheNYC Festival
Saturday July 8, 2017:
Cute Overload! BROADWAY BARKS Hosts 19th Annual Event
Sunday July 9, 2017:
Heidi Armbruster & More Set for AT THE OLD PLACE at La Jolla Playhouse
Monday July 10, 2017:
Audra McDonald Chairs NYMF 2017; Lesli Margherita and More to Star!
Monday July 10, 2017:
COME FROM AWAY Actor's New Play NC-17. Gets NYC Industry Reading
Monday July 10, 2017:
Dominique Morisseau's PIPELINE Opens at LCT
Monday July 10, 2017:
PEACE, LOVE & CUPCAKES and More Round Out NYMF's Lineup
Tuesday July 11, 2017:
AEA Honors 'GREAT COMET' and More with Excellence in Diversity Award
COMING UP: