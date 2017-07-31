BWW's On This Day - July 31, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on July 31 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Gangsta Granny
Evita
Really Rosie
A Legendary Romance
Jerry's Girls
Newsies
Actually
The Terms of My Surrender
Jesus Christ Superstar
Company
13 the Musical
Frozen
Come Light My Cigarette
For Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday
Burn All Night
Darling Grenadine
The Red Letter Plays: Fucking A
Prince of Broadway
At the Old Place
The Girls
Science Fair
A Chorus Line
Really Rosie
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Oliver Twist
Dessert
A Tale of Two Cities
Taking Steps
Indecent
Cabaret
Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure
Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow
The Adventures of Pinocchio
Committee... (A New Musical)
Growing Up Gonzales
Newsies
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
A Midsummer Night's Dream
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/31/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 8/1/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 8/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/2/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 8/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/6/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 8/7/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 8/9/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/10/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 8/11/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 8/13/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 8/16/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 8/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/18/17
(Boston - 2017)
opening 8/18/17
(Chester, CT (Regional) - 2017)
opening 8/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/22/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/24/17
CLOSING SOON:
Queers
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/31/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/31/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/3/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 8/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/5/17
(West End - 0)
closing 8/5/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/5/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/5/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/5/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 8/5/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/6/17
(US Tour - 2016)
closing 8/6/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 8/6/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 8/6/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/10/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/12/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/12/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 8/13/17
COMING UP: