BWW's On This Day - July 30, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on July 30 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Gangsta Granny
Evita
Really Rosie
A Legendary Romance
Jerry's Girls
Newsies
Actually
The Terms of My Surrender
Jesus Christ Superstar
Company
13 the Musical
Frozen
Come Light My Cigarette
For Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday
Burn All Night
Darling Grenadine
The Red Letter Plays: Fucking A
Prince of Broadway
The Great Gatsby
Attack of the Elvis Impersonators
Hi, Hitler
The Traveling Lady
Queers
At the Old Place
The Girls
Science Fair
A Chorus Line
Really Rosie
Dessert
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Oliver Twist
Taking Steps
A Tale of Two Cities
Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow
Cabaret
Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
A Midsummer Night's Dream
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/31/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 8/1/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 8/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/2/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 8/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/6/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 8/7/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 8/9/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/10/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 8/11/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 8/13/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 8/16/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 8/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/18/17
(Boston - 2017)
opening 8/18/17
(Chester, CT (Regional) - 2017)
opening 8/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/22/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/24/17
CLOSING SOON:
Mamma Mia!
(Los Angeles - 2017)
closing 7/30/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/30/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/31/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/31/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/3/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 8/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/5/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/5/17
(West End - 0)
closing 8/5/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/5/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 8/5/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/5/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 8/6/17
(US Tour - 2016)
closing 8/6/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 8/6/17
What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on July 30 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Gangsta Granny
Evita
Really Rosie
A Legendary Romance
Jerry's Girls
Newsies
Actually
The Terms of My Surrender
Jesus Christ Superstar
Company
13 the Musical
Frozen
Come Light My Cigarette
For Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday
Burn All Night
Darling Grenadine
The Red Letter Plays: Fucking A
Prince of Broadway
The Great Gatsby
Attack of the Elvis Impersonators
Hi, Hitler
The Traveling Lady
Queers
At the Old Place
The Girls
Science Fair
A Chorus Line
Really Rosie
Dessert
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Oliver Twist
Taking Steps
A Tale of Two Cities
Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow
Cabaret
Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure
COMING UP: