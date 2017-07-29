BWW's On This Day - July 29, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on July 29 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Apologia
A Midsummer Night's Dream
Gangsta Granny
Evita
Really Rosie
A Legendary Romance
Jerry's Girls
Newsies
Actually
The Terms of My Surrender
Jesus Christ Superstar
Company
13 the Musical
Frozen
Come Light My Cigarette
For Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday
Burn All Night
Darling Grenadine
The Clean House
Choices & Consequences
The Kite Runner
Mamma Mia!
Hi, Hitler
The Great Gatsby
Attack of the Elvis Impersonators
The Traveling Lady
At the Old Place
Queers
The Girls
Science Fair
A Chorus Line
Really Rosie
A Tale of Two Cities
Dessert
Taking Steps
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
A Chorus Line
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/29/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/31/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 8/1/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 8/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/2/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 8/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/6/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 8/7/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 8/9/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/10/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 8/11/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 8/13/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 8/16/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 8/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/18/17
(Boston - 2017)
opening 8/18/17
(Chester, CT (Regional) - 2017)
opening 8/18/17
CLOSING SOON:
Speech & Debate
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/29/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/29/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/29/17
(Los Angeles - 2017)
closing 7/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/30/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/30/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/31/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/31/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/3/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 8/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/5/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/5/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/5/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 8/5/17
(West End - 0)
closing 8/5/17
What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on July 29 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Apologia
A Midsummer Night's Dream
Gangsta Granny
Evita
Really Rosie
A Legendary Romance
Jerry's Girls
Newsies
Actually
The Terms of My Surrender
Jesus Christ Superstar
Company
13 the Musical
Frozen
Come Light My Cigarette
For Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday
Burn All Night
Darling Grenadine
The Clean House
Choices & Consequences
The Kite Runner
Mamma Mia!
Hi, Hitler
The Great Gatsby
Attack of the Elvis Impersonators
The Traveling Lady
At the Old Place
Queers
The Girls
Science Fair
A Chorus Line
Really Rosie
A Tale of Two Cities
Dessert
Taking Steps
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
COMING UP: