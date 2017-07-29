BWW's On This Day - July 29, 2017

Jul. 29, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on July 29 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
A Chorus Line
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/29/17

Apologia
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/29/17

A Midsummer Night's Dream
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/31/17

Gangsta Granny
(West End - 2017)
opening 8/1/17

Evita
(West End - 2017)
opening 8/2/17

Really Rosie
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/2/17

A Legendary Romance
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 8/3/17

Jerry's Girls
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/6/17

Newsies
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 8/7/17

Actually
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 8/9/17

The Terms of My Surrender
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/10/17

Jesus Christ Superstar
(West End - 2017)
opening 8/11/17

Company
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 8/13/17

13 the Musical
(West End - 2017)
opening 8/16/17

Frozen
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 8/17/17

Come Light My Cigarette
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/17/17

For Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/18/17

Burn All Night
(Boston - 2017)
opening 8/18/17

Darling Grenadine
(Chester, CT (Regional) - 2017)
opening 8/18/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Speech & Debate
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/29/17

The Clean House
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/29/17

Choices & Consequences
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/29/17

The Kite Runner
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/29/17

Mamma Mia!
(Los Angeles - 2017)
closing 7/30/17

Hi, Hitler
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/30/17

The Great Gatsby
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/30/17

Attack of the Elvis Impersonators
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/30/17

The Traveling Lady
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/30/17

At the Old Place
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/31/17

Queers
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/31/17

The Girls
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/3/17

Science Fair
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/3/17

A Chorus Line
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 8/4/17

Really Rosie
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/5/17

A Tale of Two Cities
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/5/17

Dessert
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/5/17

Taking Steps
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 8/5/17

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
(West End - 0)
closing 8/5/17

COMING UP:

Sunday July 30, 2017:
COME FROM AWAY Cast & Tony Nominee David Hein Perform at Broadway at W Tonight
Sunday July 30, 2017:
HAMILTON's Daniel J. Watts Brings Music, Spoken Word & More to Webster Hall
Sunday July 30, 2017:
Jordan, Onaodowan & More to Perform in 'New Writers At 54!' Series
Sunday July 30, 2017:
Tracy Nicole Chapman Stars in SHOUT SISTER SHOUT! at Pasadena Playhouse
Monday July 31, 2017:
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Opens at the Delacorte
Monday July 31, 2017:
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Opens at the Delacorte
Monday July 31, 2017:
Broadway in the Boros Presents Free Outdoor Screening of Disney's NEWSIES
Monday July 31, 2017:
HOW THE LIGHT GETS IN at NYMF
Monday July 31, 2017:
Okieriete Onaodowan and More Set for THE SONGS OF SAM SALMOND at 54 Below
Monday July 31, 2017:
The Ziegfeld Club to Award $10K Grant to Emerging Female Composer
Tuesday August 1, 2017:
New Musical Mini-Series WISCO QUEENS Hits YouTube
Tuesday August 1, 2017:
Tovah Feldshuh Romps Into 54 Below with AGING IS OPTIONAL
Wednesday August 2, 2017:
DVR Alert: Darren Criss Performs on NBC's TODAY
Wednesday August 2, 2017:
RAGTIME at Ogunquit Playhouse
Wednesday August 2, 2017:
REALLY ROSIE Begins at Encores! Off-Center
Thursday August 3, 2017:
CABARET Bows at Serenbe Playhouse
Thursday August 3, 2017:
CURVY WIDOW, Starring Nancy Opel, Opens Off-Broadway
Thursday August 3, 2017:
DVR Alert: THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER's Michael Moore Visits THE VIEW on ABC Today
Thursday August 3, 2017:
Joey Taranto Leads 'GEORGIA MCBRIDE' at Dorset Theatre Festival
Thursday August 3, 2017:
Serenbe Playhouse Presents CABARET
Saturday August 5, 2017:
Broadway Rafiki Kicks Off THE LION KING SING-ALONG in L.A.

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!


Related Articles

From This Author

  • Erika Henningsen, Taylor Louderman, Ashley Park and Kate Rockwell to Play 'The Plastics' in Broadway-Bound MEAN GIRLS Musical; Cast Announced!
  • What About Oak? GREAT COMET Producer Explains Okieriete Onaodowan's Exit
  • Okieriete 'Oak' Onaodowan Opens Up About GREAT COMET Exit - 'I Will Not Be Returning'
  • Mandy Patinkin to Return to Broadway as 'Pierre' in THE GREAT COMET
  • BroadwayWorld Readers Respond to THE GREAT COMET Casting Controversy
  • Dayton Family Performs Fully Staged Backyard Production of Peter Pan

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com