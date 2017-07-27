BWW's On This Day - July 27, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on July 27 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Mamma Mia!
Queers
A Chorus Line
Apologia
A Midsummer Night's Dream
Gangsta Granny
Evita
Really Rosie
A Legendary Romance
Jerry's Girls
Newsies
Actually
The Terms of My Surrender
Jesus Christ Superstar
Company
13 the Musical
Frozen
Come Light My Cigarette
The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin
The Kite Runner
Choices & Consequences
Speech & Debate
The Clean House
Hi, Hitler
Mamma Mia!
Attack of the Elvis Impersonators
The Traveling Lady
The Great Gatsby
Queers
At the Old Place
Science Fair
The Girls
A Chorus Line
Really Rosie
Oliver Twist
Taking Steps
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Science Fair
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/27/17
(Los Angeles - 2017)
opening 7/28/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/28/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/29/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/31/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 8/1/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 8/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/2/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 8/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/6/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 8/7/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 8/9/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/10/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 8/11/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 8/13/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 8/16/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 8/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/17/17
CLOSING SOON:
The Unsinkable Molly Brown
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/27/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/29/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/29/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/30/17
(Los Angeles - 2017)
closing 7/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/30/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/30/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/31/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/31/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/3/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/3/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 8/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/5/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/5/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 8/5/17
What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on July 27 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Mamma Mia!
Queers
A Chorus Line
Apologia
A Midsummer Night's Dream
Gangsta Granny
Evita
Really Rosie
A Legendary Romance
Jerry's Girls
Newsies
Actually
The Terms of My Surrender
Jesus Christ Superstar
Company
13 the Musical
Frozen
Come Light My Cigarette
The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin
The Kite Runner
Choices & Consequences
Speech & Debate
The Clean House
Hi, Hitler
Mamma Mia!
Attack of the Elvis Impersonators
The Traveling Lady
The Great Gatsby
Queers
At the Old Place
Science Fair
The Girls
A Chorus Line
Really Rosie
Oliver Twist
Taking Steps
COMING UP: