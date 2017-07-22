BWW's On This Day - July 22, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on July 22 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Taking Steps
Sondheim on Sondheim
Endangered!
Money Talks
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
The Secret Lunches of Chelsea & Ivanka
Girl From the North Country
The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin
Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow
Dear Jane
The Adventures of Pinocchio
Science Fair
Mamma Mia!
Queers
A Chorus Line
Apologia
A Midsummer Night's Dream
Gangsta Granny
Hir
The Philanthropist
Sondheim on Sondheim
Tape Face
Where Storms Are Born
The Secret Lunches of Chelsea & Ivanka
The Unsinkable Molly Brown
The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin
Choices & Consequences
The Clean House
Speech & Debate
The Kite Runner
Attack of the Elvis Impersonators
The Traveling Lady
The Great Gatsby
Mamma Mia!
Hi, Hitler
Queers
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
That Chemistry Show
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/22/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 7/23/17
(Los Angeles - 2017)
opening 7/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/23/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/24/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 7/24/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/26/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/26/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/27/17
(Los Angeles - 2017)
opening 7/28/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/28/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/29/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/31/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 8/1/17
CLOSING SOON:
Gloria
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/22/17
(Los Angeles - 2017)
closing 7/23/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/23/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/23/17
(New York - 2017)
closing 7/24/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/29/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/29/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/29/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/30/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/30/17
(Los Angeles - 2017)
closing 7/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/30/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/31/17
COMING UP: