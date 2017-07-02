BWW's On This Day - July 2, 2017

Jul. 2, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on July 2 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
The Ruby Slippers
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/2/17

The Mentor
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/4/17

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/5/17

What the Ladybird Heard
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/5/17

A Tale of Two Cities
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/7/17

Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 7/7/17

Choices & Consequences
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/7/17

Wig Out!
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/7/17

At the Old Place
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/9/17

Pipeline
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/10/17

Yank!
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/10/17

A Parallelogram
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/11/17

Hello to Rose
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/11/17

Assassins
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/12/17

Where Storms Are Born
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/12/17

Disco Pigs
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/12/17

Hamlet
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/13/17

All Shook Up
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/13/17

Hi, Hitler
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/13/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Romy & Michele's High School Reunion
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/2/17

Puffs
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 7/2/17

Bella: An American Tall Tale
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/2/17

The Little Foxes
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/2/17

Present Laughter
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/2/17

The Ruby Slippers
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/2/17

Taj Express
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/2/17

Animal
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/2/17

Deathless
(Chester, CT (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/2/17

Terezen
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/2/17

Wig Out!
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/7/17

Barber Shop Chronicles
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/8/17

Lettice and Lovage
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/8/17

The Birds
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/8/17

Working
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/8/17

Downstairs
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/8/17

Escape to Margaritaville
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/9/17

The Model American
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/9/17

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/11/17

COMING UP:

Monday July 3, 2017:
'GREAT COMET' Welcomes Okieriete 'Oak' Onaodowan as Pierre
Monday July 3, 2017:
Japanese Star Ryoko Yonekura Returns to CHICAGO as 'Roxie'
Monday July 3, 2017:
Melissa Errico Puts on Special Summer Holiday Concert at Birdland
Tuesday July 4, 2017:
GREY'S ANATOMY's Kelly McCreary Stars in INTIMATE APPAREL at Bay Street
Tuesday July 4, 2017:
Tony Winner Heather Headley Performs on MACY'S 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS Tonight
Wednesday July 5, 2017:
Pastore & Struthers Star in BULLETS OVER BROADWAY at Ogunquit Playhouse
Friday July 7, 2017:
DVR Alert: Olivia Wilde Talks '1984'; Bernadette Peters Talks 'Broadway Barks' on Today's LIVE
Saturday July 8, 2017:
BROADWAY BARKS 2017
Saturday July 8, 2017:
Cady Huffman Directs New Musical CITY OF LIGHT at SheNYC Festival
Saturday July 8, 2017:
Cute Overload! BROADWAY BARKS Hosts 19th Annual Event
Sunday July 9, 2017:
Heidi Armbruster & More Set for AT THE OLD PLACE at La Jolla Playhouse

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!




 

Related Articles

From This Author

  • Shout it to the Rooftops! HAMILTON Instrumentals and Authorized Sing Along Program Available Today
  • VIDEO: Josh Groban Performs Heart-Wrenching 'Burn' for #Ham4All Challenge
  • DEAR EVAN HANSEN Announces New Standing Room Only Policy
  • UPDATE: GoFundMe Campaign Supporting KINKY BOOTS Star Eric Summers Nearly Fully Funded
  • VIDEO: Cynthia Erivo Sings Stunning 'Dear Theodosia' in #Ham4All
  • Broadway's M. BUTTERFLY, Directed by Julie Taymor, Welcomes Composer Elliot Goldenthal and More to Creative Team

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com