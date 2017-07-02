BWW's On This Day - July 2, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on July 2 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Mentor
A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
What the Ladybird Heard
A Tale of Two Cities
Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure
Choices & Consequences
Wig Out!
At the Old Place
Pipeline
Yank!
A Parallelogram
Hello to Rose
Assassins
Where Storms Are Born
Disco Pigs
Hamlet
All Shook Up
Hi, Hitler
Puffs
Bella: An American Tall Tale
The Little Foxes
Present Laughter
The Ruby Slippers
Taj Express
Animal
Deathless
Terezen
Wig Out!
Barber Shop Chronicles
Lettice and Lovage
The Birds
Working
Downstairs
Escape to Margaritaville
The Model American
A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The Ruby Slippers
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/2/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/4/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/7/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 7/7/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/7/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/7/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/9/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/10/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/10/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/12/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/12/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/12/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/13/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/13/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/13/17
CLOSING SOON:
Romy & Michele's High School Reunion
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 7/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/2/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/2/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/2/17
(Chester, CT (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/7/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/8/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/8/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/8/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/8/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/8/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/9/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/9/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/11/17
Monday July 3, 2017:
'GREAT COMET' Welcomes Okieriete 'Oak' Onaodowan as Pierre
Monday July 3, 2017:
Japanese Star Ryoko Yonekura Returns to CHICAGO as 'Roxie'
Monday July 3, 2017:
Melissa Errico Puts on Special Summer Holiday Concert at Birdland
Tuesday July 4, 2017:
GREY'S ANATOMY's Kelly McCreary Stars in INTIMATE APPAREL at Bay Street
Tuesday July 4, 2017:
Tony Winner Heather Headley Performs on MACY'S 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS Tonight
Wednesday July 5, 2017:
Pastore & Struthers Star in BULLETS OVER BROADWAY at Ogunquit Playhouse
Friday July 7, 2017:
DVR Alert: Olivia Wilde Talks '1984'; Bernadette Peters Talks 'Broadway Barks' on Today's LIVE
Saturday July 8, 2017:
BROADWAY BARKS 2017
Saturday July 8, 2017:
Cady Huffman Directs New Musical CITY OF LIGHT at SheNYC Festival
Saturday July 8, 2017:
Cute Overload! BROADWAY BARKS Hosts 19th Annual Event
Sunday July 9, 2017:
Heidi Armbruster & More Set for AT THE OLD PLACE at La Jolla Playhouse
