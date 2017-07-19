BWW's On This Day - July 19, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on July 19 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
I Loved Lucy
Curvy Widow
The Unsinkable Molly Brown
That Chemistry Show
Taking Steps
Sondheim on Sondheim
Endangered!
Money Talks
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
The Secret Lunches of Chelsea & Ivanka
Girl From the North Country
The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin
Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow
Dear Jane
The Adventures of Pinocchio
Science Fair
Mamma Mia!
Queers
Gloria
Hir
The Philanthropist
Where Storms Are Born
Tape Face
Sondheim on Sondheim
The Secret Lunches of Chelsea & Ivanka
The Unsinkable Molly Brown
The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin
Choices & Consequences
The Clean House
The Kite Runner
Speech & Debate
The Great Gatsby
Attack of the Elvis Impersonators
The Traveling Lady
Mamma Mia!
Hi, Hitler
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The Clean House
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/19/17
(West End - 0)
opening 7/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/20/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/22/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 7/23/17
(Los Angeles - 2017)
opening 7/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/23/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/24/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 7/24/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/26/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/26/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/27/17
(Los Angeles - 2017)
opening 7/28/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/28/17
CLOSING SOON:
All Shook Up
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/19/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/22/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/23/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/23/17
(Los Angeles - 2017)
closing 7/23/17
(New York - 2017)
closing 7/24/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/29/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/29/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/29/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/29/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/30/17
(Los Angeles - 2017)
closing 7/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/30/17
What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on July 19 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
I Loved Lucy
Curvy Widow
The Unsinkable Molly Brown
That Chemistry Show
Taking Steps
Sondheim on Sondheim
Endangered!
Money Talks
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
The Secret Lunches of Chelsea & Ivanka
Girl From the North Country
The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin
Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow
Dear Jane
The Adventures of Pinocchio
Science Fair
Mamma Mia!
Queers
Gloria
Hir
The Philanthropist
Where Storms Are Born
Tape Face
Sondheim on Sondheim
The Secret Lunches of Chelsea & Ivanka
The Unsinkable Molly Brown
The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin
Choices & Consequences
The Clean House
The Kite Runner
Speech & Debate
The Great Gatsby
Attack of the Elvis Impersonators
The Traveling Lady
Mamma Mia!
Hi, Hitler
COMING UP: