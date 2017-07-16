BWW's On This Day - July 16, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on July 16 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Oliver Twist
Puffs
Super Shaw Women
Dessert
The Clean House
I Loved Lucy
Curvy Widow
The Unsinkable Molly Brown
That Chemistry Show
Taking Steps
Sondheim on Sondheim
Endangered!
Money Talks
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
The Secret Lunches of Chelsea & Ivanka
Girl From the North Country
The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin
Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow
Ghost Light
Cost of Living
Fulfillment Center
Oslo
Super Shaw Women
All Shook Up
Gloria
Hir
The Philanthropist
Tape Face
Where Storms Are Born
Sondheim on Sondheim
The Secret Lunches of Chelsea & Ivanka
The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin
The Unsinkable Molly Brown
The Clean House
Speech & Debate
Choices & Consequences
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Speech & Debate
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 7/16/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/17/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 7/17/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/18/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/19/17
(West End - 0)
opening 7/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/20/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/22/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 7/23/17
(Los Angeles - 2017)
opening 7/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/23/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/24/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 7/24/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/26/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/26/17
CLOSING SOON:
The Roommate
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/16/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/16/17
(New York - 2017)
closing 7/17/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/19/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/23/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/23/17
(Los Angeles - 2017)
closing 7/23/17
(New York - 2017)
closing 7/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/27/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/27/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/29/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/29/17
COMING UP: