BWW's On This Day - July 12, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on July 12 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Where Storms Are Born
Disco Pigs
Hamlet
All Shook Up
Hi, Hitler
The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole
Speech & Debate
Oliver Twist
Puffs
Super Shaw Women
Dessert
The Clean House
I Loved Lucy
Curvy Widow
The Unsinkable Molly Brown
That Chemistry Show
Taking Steps
Sondheim on Sondheim
Salome
Terror
Assassins
Bastard Jones
Hello to Rose
Rotterdam
The Roommate
Cost of Living
Fulfillment Center
Oslo
Ghost Light
Super Shaw Women
All Shook Up
Hir
Gloria
The Philanthropist
Tape Face
Sondheim on Sondheim
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Assassins
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/12/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/12/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/12/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/13/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/13/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/13/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/14/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 7/16/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/17/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 7/17/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/18/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/19/17
(West End - 0)
opening 7/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/20/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/22/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 7/23/17
(Los Angeles - 2017)
opening 7/23/17
CLOSING SOON:
Ragtime
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/15/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/15/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/15/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/15/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/16/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/16/17
(New York - 2017)
closing 7/17/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/19/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/23/17
(Los Angeles - 2017)
closing 7/23/17
What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on July 12 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Where Storms Are Born
Disco Pigs
Hamlet
All Shook Up
Hi, Hitler
The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole
Speech & Debate
Oliver Twist
Puffs
Super Shaw Women
Dessert
The Clean House
I Loved Lucy
Curvy Widow
The Unsinkable Molly Brown
That Chemistry Show
Taking Steps
Sondheim on Sondheim
Salome
Terror
Assassins
Bastard Jones
Hello to Rose
Rotterdam
The Roommate
Cost of Living
Fulfillment Center
Oslo
Ghost Light
Super Shaw Women
All Shook Up
Hir
Gloria
The Philanthropist
Tape Face
Sondheim on Sondheim
COMING UP: