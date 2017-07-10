BWW's On This Day - July 10, 2017

Jul. 10, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on July 10 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Pipeline
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/10/17

Yank!
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/10/17

A Parallelogram
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/11/17

Hello to Rose
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/11/17

Assassins
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/12/17

Where Storms Are Born
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/12/17

Disco Pigs
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/12/17

Hamlet
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/13/17

All Shook Up
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/13/17

Hi, Hitler
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/13/17

The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/14/17

Speech & Debate
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 7/16/17

Oliver Twist
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/17/17

Puffs
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/17/17

Super Shaw Women
(New York - 2017)
opening 7/17/17

Dessert
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/18/17

The Clean House
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/19/17

I Loved Lucy
(West End - 0)
opening 7/19/17

Curvy Widow
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/20/17

 CLOSING SOON:
A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/11/17

Assassins
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/15/17

Bastard Jones
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/15/17

Salome
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/15/17

Terror
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/15/17

Ragtime
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/15/17

Rotterdam
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/15/17

Hello to Rose
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/15/17

The Roommate
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/16/17

Oslo
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/16/17

Ghost Light
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/16/17

Cost of Living
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/16/17

Fulfillment Center
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/16/17

Super Shaw Women
(New York - 2017)
closing 7/17/17

Hollywood Nurses
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/19/17

All Shook Up
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/19/17

Hir
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/22/17

Gloria
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/22/17

The Philanthropist
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/22/17

COMING UP:

Tuesday July 11, 2017:
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Alights at the Delacorte
Tuesday July 11, 2017:
AEA Honors 'GREAT COMET' and More with Excellence in Diversity Award
Wednesday July 12, 2017:
54 SINGS MAN OF LA MANCHA in Concert
Thursday July 13, 2017:
Batt, Eagan, Kind, Pinkins & More Set for MICHAEL LAVINE & FRIENDS
Thursday July 13, 2017:
Oscar Isaac Leads HAMLET at The Public Theater
Thursday July 13, 2017:
Oscar Isaac Plays Title Role in HAMLET at The Public
Thursday July 13, 2017:
Ruby Rakos and More Follow Yellow Brick Road in 'CHASING RAINBOWS' Labs
Friday July 14, 2017:
Cady Huffman Tapped as Host for Fire Island Dance Festival
Friday July 14, 2017:
LuPone & Ebersole Sign Copies of WAR PAINT Album at Barnes & Noble
Sunday July 16, 2017:
Ann Harada Plays Title Role in THE NEW PEGGY Reading
Sunday July 16, 2017:
Jason Graae Leads A BROADWAY MUSICAL at Feinstein's/54 Below
Sunday July 16, 2017:
TDF Offers First Autism-Friendly Performance of Broadway's CATS
Monday July 17, 2017:
'DARE TO DREAM' Concert Supports Eric L. Summers in Fight Against Cancer
Monday July 17, 2017:
Bryce Pinkham Headlines DUST AND SHADOW at Highline Ballroom
Monday July 17, 2017:
DUST AND SHADOW in Concert at the Highline Ballroom
Monday July 17, 2017:
Jackson, Mendez, Keenan-Bolger & More to 'STAND UP FOR FREEDOM'
Monday July 17, 2017:
Jesse Eisenberg & More Sign on for First Ever 24 HOUR MUSICALS: L.A.
Monday July 17, 2017:
Perry, Lewis & Ripley Gives 'STANDUP SHAKESPEARE' Reading in Chicago
Monday July 17, 2017:
Wayne Brady & More Take Part in THE 24 HOUR MUSICALS: L.A.

