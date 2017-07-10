BWW's On This Day - July 10, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on July 10 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Yank!
A Parallelogram
Hello to Rose
Assassins
Where Storms Are Born
Disco Pigs
Hamlet
All Shook Up
Hi, Hitler
The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole
Speech & Debate
Oliver Twist
Puffs
Super Shaw Women
Dessert
The Clean House
I Loved Lucy
Curvy Widow
Assassins
Bastard Jones
Salome
Terror
Ragtime
Rotterdam
Hello to Rose
The Roommate
Oslo
Ghost Light
Cost of Living
Fulfillment Center
Super Shaw Women
Hollywood Nurses
All Shook Up
Hir
Gloria
The Philanthropist
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Pipeline
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/10/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/10/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/12/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/12/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/12/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/13/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/13/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/13/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/14/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 7/16/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/17/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 7/17/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/18/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/19/17
(West End - 0)
opening 7/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/20/17
CLOSING SOON:
A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/15/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/15/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/15/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/15/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/15/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/16/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/16/17
(New York - 2017)
closing 7/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/19/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/19/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/22/17
