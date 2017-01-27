BWW's On This Day - January 27, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on January 27 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Glass Menagerie
Sex with Strangers
American Dream
The Boys in the Band
Sunset Boulevard
Interview: A New Musical
Berlin to Broadway with Kurt Weill: A Musical Voyage
Travesties
The Skin of Our Teeth
Man from Nebraska
Crazy for You
The Wild Party
The Girls
Everybody
If I Forget
Kid Victory
Speech & Debate
Sunday in the Park with George
Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Finian's Rainbow
The Front Page
Not That Jewish
American Dream
Dead Funny
Milk and Honey
Nice Fish
Escaped Alone
BU21
The Boys in the Band
Yours Unfaithfully
Promises, Promises
Art
Buried Child
Yen
Berlin to Broadway with Kurt Weill: A Musical Voyage
Crazy for You
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Milk and Honey
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 1/28/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/2/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/2/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/7/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/9/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/10/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/11/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/19/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/20/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/22/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/22/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/23/17
CLOSING SOON:
Rent
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/28/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/29/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/2/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/5/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/11/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/11/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/11/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 2/18/17
(London - 2017)
closing 2/18/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/18/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/19/17
