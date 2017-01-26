BWW's On This Day - January 26, 2017

Jan. 26, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on January 26 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Yours Unfaithfully
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
opening 1/26/17

Milk and Honey
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 1/28/17

The Glass Menagerie
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/2/17

Sex with Strangers
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/2/17

American Dream
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/2/17

The Boys in the Band
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/7/17

Sunset Boulevard
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/9/17

Interview: A New Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/10/17

Berlin to Broadway with Kurt Weill: A Musical Voyage
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/11/17

Travesties
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/14/17

The Skin of Our Teeth
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/14/17

Man from Nebraska
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/15/17

Crazy for You
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/19/17

The Wild Party
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/20/17

The Girls
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/21/17

Everybody
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/21/17

If I Forget
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/22/17

Kid Victory
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/22/17

Speech & Debate
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/22/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Rent
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/28/17

The Front Page
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/29/17

Not That Jewish
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/29/17

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/29/17

Finian's Rainbow
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/29/17

American Dream
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/2/17

Dead Funny
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/4/17

Milk and Honey
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/5/17

Escaped Alone
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/11/17

BU21
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/11/17

Nice Fish
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/11/17

Buried Child
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/18/17

The Boys in the Band
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/18/17

Yours Unfaithfully
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 2/18/17

Promises, Promises
(London - 2017)
closing 2/18/17

Art
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/18/17

Crazy for You
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/19/17

Yen
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/19/17

Berlin to Broadway with Kurt Weill: A Musical Voyage
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/19/17

COMING UP:

Friday January 27, 2017:
Audra McDonald Kicks Off 2017 Tour in Walnut Creek, CA
Friday January 27, 2017:
HOLIDAY INN Director Helms ASSISTED LOVING in Albany
Friday January 27, 2017:
HURRICANE DIANE, Directed by Leigh Silverman, Premieres in N.J.
Friday January 27, 2017:
Improvised Parody SHAMILTON Shakes Up the Windy City This Winter
Friday January 27, 2017:
McClure, Hobbs & Vaidya Featured in New Web Series (UN)BALANCED
Friday January 27, 2017:
Photos: First Look at Silverman-Helmed HURRICANE DIANE in NJ
Friday January 27, 2017:
Ramin Karimloo & Alison Luff Star on SONG OF SOLOMON Recording
Friday January 27, 2017:
Sing-Along Version of Disney's MOANA Sails into Theaters Today!
Sunday January 29, 2017:
BROADWAY PRINCESS PARTY Returns to Feinstein's/54 Below
Sunday January 29, 2017:
Grey, Harnick, Hecht, Pierce & More Set for Reading of Weisel's NIGHT
Sunday January 29, 2017:
Original 'Belle' Susan Egan Joins THE BROADWAY PRINCESS PARTY
Monday January 30, 2017:
Anna Jordan's YEN Opens at MCC Theater
Monday January 30, 2017:
Hydzik & DiVita Turn Back Time in BENJAMIN BUTTON at York
Monday January 30, 2017:
Lauren Worsham & BIG RIVER Cast Perform at 'Encores! Unscripted' Event
Monday January 30, 2017:
MANCHESTER BY THE SEA's Lucas Hedges Stars in YEN at MCC Theater
Tuesday January 31, 2017:
Blickenstaff, Hunton Reprise Roles in FREAKY FRIDAY at La Jolla
Wednesday February 1, 2017:
Go Over the Rainbow with THE WIZARD OZ at Cincinnati's Children
Wednesday February 1, 2017:
James Corden Hosts American Songbook Gala at Lincoln Center
Thursday February 2, 2017:
CBS Airs Special Preview of SUPERIOR DONUTS, Based on Tracy Letts Play
Thursday February 2, 2017:
Daniel Sullivan Helms Steven Levenson's New Play IF I FORGET Off-Broadway
Thursday February 2, 2017:
Eric Ulloa's Sandy Hook Play 26 PEBBLES Begins in Dayton


