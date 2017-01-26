BWW's On This Day - January 26, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on January 26 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Milk and Honey
The Glass Menagerie
Sex with Strangers
American Dream
The Boys in the Band
Sunset Boulevard
Interview: A New Musical
Berlin to Broadway with Kurt Weill: A Musical Voyage
Travesties
The Skin of Our Teeth
Man from Nebraska
Crazy for You
The Wild Party
The Girls
Everybody
If I Forget
Kid Victory
Speech & Debate
The Front Page
Not That Jewish
Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Finian's Rainbow
American Dream
Dead Funny
Milk and Honey
Escaped Alone
BU21
Nice Fish
Buried Child
The Boys in the Band
Yours Unfaithfully
Promises, Promises
Art
Crazy for You
Yen
Berlin to Broadway with Kurt Weill: A Musical Voyage
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Yours Unfaithfully
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
opening 1/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 1/28/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/2/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/2/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/7/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/9/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/10/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/11/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/19/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/20/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/22/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/22/17
CLOSING SOON:
Rent
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/28/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/29/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/2/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/5/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/11/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/11/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/11/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/18/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 2/18/17
(London - 2017)
closing 2/18/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/19/17
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on January 26 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Milk and Honey
The Glass Menagerie
Sex with Strangers
American Dream
The Boys in the Band
Sunset Boulevard
Interview: A New Musical
Berlin to Broadway with Kurt Weill: A Musical Voyage
Travesties
The Skin of Our Teeth
Man from Nebraska
Crazy for You
The Wild Party
The Girls
Everybody
If I Forget
Kid Victory
Speech & Debate
The Front Page
Not That Jewish
Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Finian's Rainbow
American Dream
Dead Funny
Milk and Honey
Escaped Alone
BU21
Nice Fish
Buried Child
The Boys in the Band
Yours Unfaithfully
Promises, Promises
Art
Crazy for You
Yen
Berlin to Broadway with Kurt Weill: A Musical Voyage
COMING UP: