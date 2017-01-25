BWW's On This Day - January 25, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on January 25 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Yours Unfaithfully
The Glass Menagerie
Sex with Strangers
American Dream
The Boys in the Band
Sunset Boulevard
Interview: A New Musical
Travesties
The Skin of Our Teeth
Man from Nebraska
Crazy for You
The Wild Party
The Girls
Everybody
If I Forget
Kid Victory
Speech & Debate
Sunday in the Park with George
The Front Page
Not That Jewish
Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Finian's Rainbow
American Dream
Dead Funny
Nice Fish
Escaped Alone
BU21
Art
Buried Child
Yours Unfaithfully
The Boys in the Band
Promises, Promises
Crazy for You
Yen
Motown the Musical
She Loves Me
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Escaped Alone
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
opening 1/26/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/2/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/2/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/7/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/9/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/10/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/19/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/20/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/22/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/22/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/23/17
CLOSING SOON:
Rent
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/28/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/29/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/2/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/4/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/11/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/11/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/11/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/18/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 2/18/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/18/17
(London - 2017)
closing 2/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/19/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/28/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/4/17
