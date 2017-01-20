BWW's On This Day - January 20, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on January 20 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Yours Unfaithfully
The Glass Menagerie
The Boys in the Band
Sunset Boulevard
Travesties
Man from Nebraska
Crazy for You
The Wild Party
The Girls
If I Forget
Kid Victory
Speech & Debate
Sunday in the Park with George
The Penitent
Linda
On the Exhale
Hamlet
Hamilton
Wild Honey
Lazarus
The Babylon Line
Oh, Hello on Broadway
God of Vengeance
Rent
The Front Page
Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Not That Jewish
Finian's Rainbow
Dead Funny
BU21
Nice Fish
Escaped Alone
Promises, Promises
Yours Unfaithfully
The Boys in the Band
Art
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Escaped Alone
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
opening 1/26/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/2/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/7/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/9/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/19/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/20/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/22/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/22/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/28/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/28/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 3/1/17
CLOSING SOON:
Strictly Ballroom
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/21/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/21/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/22/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/22/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/28/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/29/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/29/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/4/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/11/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/11/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/11/17
(London - 2017)
closing 2/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 2/18/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/18/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/18/17
