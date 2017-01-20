BWW's On This Day - January 20, 2017

Jan. 20, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on January 20 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Escaped Alone
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/25/17

Yours Unfaithfully
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
opening 1/26/17

The Glass Menagerie
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/2/17

The Boys in the Band
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/7/17

Sunset Boulevard
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/9/17

Travesties
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/14/17

Man from Nebraska
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/15/17

Crazy for You
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/19/17

The Wild Party
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/20/17

The Girls
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/21/17

If I Forget
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/22/17

Kid Victory
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/22/17

Speech & Debate
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/22/17

Sunday in the Park with George
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/23/17

The Penitent
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/27/17

Linda
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/28/17

On the Exhale
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/28/17

Hamlet
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/28/17

Hamilton
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 3/1/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Strictly Ballroom
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/21/17

Wild Honey
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/21/17

Lazarus
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/22/17

The Babylon Line
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/22/17

Oh, Hello on Broadway
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/22/17

God of Vengeance
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/22/17

Rent
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/28/17

The Front Page
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/29/17

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/29/17

Not That Jewish
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/29/17

Finian's Rainbow
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/29/17

Dead Funny
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/4/17

BU21
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/11/17

Nice Fish
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/11/17

Escaped Alone
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/11/17

Promises, Promises
(London - 2017)
closing 2/18/17

Yours Unfaithfully
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 2/18/17

The Boys in the Band
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/18/17

Art
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/18/17

COMING UP:

Saturday January 21, 2017:
Kuhn, Fontana, Luker & More Tapped for 92Y's LYRICS & LYRICISTS Season
Sunday January 22, 2017:
David Cromer Returns to OUR TOWN for Hypocrites Benefit Reading
Sunday January 22, 2017:
PARAMOUR Stars Are High-Flying Headliners at BROADWAY AT W
Sunday January 22, 2017:
WAR PAINT & More Get Behind-the-Scenes Looks at the Guggenheim This Spring
Monday January 23, 2017:
Constantine Maroulis & More Sign on for WEARING BLACK Reading
Monday January 23, 2017:
DVR Alert: Idina Menzel Guests on NBC's 'Late Night With Seth Meyers' Tonight
Tuesday January 24, 2017:
Broadway Orchestrator Lynne Shankel's Debut Album 'Bare Naked' Out Today
Wednesday January 25, 2017:
Michael Feinstein Hosts AMERICAN SONGBOOK AT NJPAC on NJTV
Thursday January 26, 2017:
Glenn Close Discusses Return to Broadway in SUNSET BOULEVARD on NBC's 'Today'
Thursday January 26, 2017:
Max von Essen Leads YOURS UNFAITHFULLY Off-Broadway
Thursday January 26, 2017:
Photo Flash: First Look at Max von Essen and More in YOURS UNFAITHFULLY
Friday January 27, 2017:
Audra McDonald Kicks Off 2017 Tour in Walnut Creek, CA
Friday January 27, 2017:
HOLIDAY INN Director Helms ASSISTED LOVING in Albany
Friday January 27, 2017:
HURRICANE DIANE, Directed by Leigh Silverman, Premieres in N.J.
Friday January 27, 2017:
Improvised Parody SHAMILTON Shakes Up the Windy City This Winter
Friday January 27, 2017:
Photos: First Look at Silverman-Helmed HURRICANE DIANE in NJ
Friday January 27, 2017:
Ramin Karimloo & Alison Luff Star on SONG OF SOLOMON Recording
Friday January 27, 2017:
Sing-Along Version of Disney's MOANA Sails into Theaters Today!


