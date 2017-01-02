BWW's On This Day - January 2, 2017

Jan. 2, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on January 2 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
The Present
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 1/8/17

The Kite Runner
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/10/17

Motown the Musical
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 1/11/17

Yen
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 1/12/17

Death Takes A Holiday
(West End - 2016)
opening 1/16/17

Something Rotten!
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 1/17/17

Promises, Promises
(London - 2017)
opening 1/18/17

Jitney
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 1/19/17

Yours Unfaithfully
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
opening 1/26/17

The Glass Menagerie
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/2/17

Sunset Boulevard
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/9/17

Travesties
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/14/17

Man from Nebraska
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/15/17

The Wild Party
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/20/17

The Girls
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/21/17

If I Forget
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/22/17

Linda
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
opening 2/23/17

Sunday in the Park with George
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/23/17

The Penitent
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/27/17

 CLOSING SOON:
The Dead, 1904
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/7/17

The Bodyguard
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/7/17

One Funny Mother
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/7/17

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
(West End - 2013)
closing 1/7/17

A Christmas Carol with Simon Callow
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/7/17

Falsettos
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/8/17

Sweet Charity
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/8/17

The Color Purple
(Broadway - 2015)
closing 1/8/17

The Encounter
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/8/17

Les Liaisons Dangereuses
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/8/17

In the Heights
(West End - 2015)
closing 1/8/17

The Dresser
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/14/17

Cinderella
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/15/17

Jersey Boys
(Broadway - 2005)
closing 1/15/17

Othello: The Remix
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/15/17

The Humans
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/15/17

The Gruffalo
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/16/17

Othello
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/18/17

Strictly Ballroom
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/21/17

COMING UP:

Tuesday January 3, 2017:
Believe! Reading of Cher Biomusical THE CHER SHOW Starts in NYC
Tuesday January 3, 2017:
Cast of Broadway's DEAR EVAN HANSEN Performs on NBC's 'Today'
Tuesday January 3, 2017:
THE GABRIELS Election Year Play Cycle Tours to DC, Hong Kong and Australia
Wednesday January 4, 2017:
Mayer & Kitt's New Adaptation of AS YOU LIKE IT Opens in Tokyo
Thursday January 5, 2017:
OWN Remembers Debbie Reynolds & Carrie Fisher with Re-Airing of 2011 'OPRAH' Appearance
Thursday January 5, 2017:
Tony Winner Viola Davis Appears on Bravo's INSIDE THE ACTORS STUDIO Tonight
Friday January 6, 2017:
Mary Bridget Davies Makes 54 Below Debut This Winter
Friday January 6, 2017:
Osnes & Swenson to Star in BLUEPRINT SPECIAL Musicals at Under the Radar
Friday January 6, 2017:
Starry, Harold Prince-Helmed CANDIDE Begins at NYC Opera
Saturday January 7, 2017:
Carmen Cusack Stars in One-Woman World Premiere DO THIS in Florida
Saturday January 7, 2017:
CBS Premieres New Jane Lynch-Led Series ANGEL FROM HELL Tonight
Saturday January 7, 2017:
VIDEO: First Look - Debbie Reynolds & Carrie Fisher in Documentary BRIGHT LIGHTS, Airing on HBO Tonight
Sunday January 8, 2017:
Davis & More Among Presenters for 2017 GOLDEN GLOBES
Monday January 9, 2017:
Espinosa, Lewis & O'Hara to Join Jason Robert Brown at SubCulture
Monday January 9, 2017:
Kelli O'Hara Joins Jason Robert Brown in Concert at SubCulture
Monday January 9, 2017:
Stars of SPAMILTON & More Among Clive Barnes Award Nominees


