BWW's On This Day - January 16, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on January 16 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Jesus Christ Superstar
Something Rotten!
Promises, Promises
Jitney
Yours Unfaithfully
The Glass Menagerie
Sunset Boulevard
Travesties
Man from Nebraska
Crazy for You
The Wild Party
The Girls
If I Forget
Kid Victory
Sunday in the Park with George
The Penitent
Linda
On the Exhale
The Gruffalo
Othello
Strictly Ballroom
The Babylon Line
Oh, Hello on Broadway
God of Vengeance
Lazarus
Rent
Not That Jewish
Finian's Rainbow
Peter Pan Goes Wrong
The Front Page
Dead Funny
An Inspector Calls
Nice Fish
Art
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Death Takes A Holiday
(West End - 2016)
opening 1/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 1/16/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 1/17/17
(London - 2017)
opening 1/18/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 1/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
opening 1/26/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/2/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/9/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/19/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/20/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/22/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/28/17
CLOSING SOON:
Jesus Christ Superstar
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/16/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/18/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/22/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/22/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/22/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/29/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/29/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/29/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/4/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/4/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/11/17
(London - 2017)
closing 2/18/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 2/18/17
