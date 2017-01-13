BWW's On This Day - January 13, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on January 13 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Jesus Christ Superstar
Something Rotten!
Promises, Promises
Jitney
Yours Unfaithfully
The Glass Menagerie
Sunset Boulevard
Travesties
Man from Nebraska
Crazy for You
The Wild Party
The Girls
If I Forget
Kid Victory
Sunday in the Park with George
The Penitent
Linda
On the Exhale
A Dog Story
Othello: The Remix
The Humans
Jersey Boys
Cinderella
Holiday Inn: The New Irving Berlin Musical
Candide
Jesus Christ Superstar
The Gruffalo
Othello
Strictly Ballroom
Lazarus
Oh, Hello on Broadway
God of Vengeance
The Babylon Line
Rent
Not That Jewish
The Front Page
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Death Takes A Holiday
(West End - 2016)
opening 1/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 1/16/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 1/17/17
(London - 2017)
opening 1/18/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 1/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
opening 1/26/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/2/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/9/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/19/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/20/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/22/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/28/17
CLOSING SOON:
The Dresser
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/15/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/15/17
(Broadway - 2005)
closing 1/15/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/15/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/16/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/18/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/21/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/22/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/22/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/29/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/29/17
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on January 13 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Jesus Christ Superstar
Something Rotten!
Promises, Promises
Jitney
Yours Unfaithfully
The Glass Menagerie
Sunset Boulevard
Travesties
Man from Nebraska
Crazy for You
The Wild Party
The Girls
If I Forget
Kid Victory
Sunday in the Park with George
The Penitent
Linda
On the Exhale
A Dog Story
Othello: The Remix
The Humans
Jersey Boys
Cinderella
Holiday Inn: The New Irving Berlin Musical
Candide
Jesus Christ Superstar
The Gruffalo
Othello
Strictly Ballroom
Lazarus
Oh, Hello on Broadway
God of Vengeance
The Babylon Line
Rent
Not That Jewish
The Front Page
COMING UP: