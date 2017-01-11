BWW's On This Day - January 11, 2017

Jan. 11, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on January 11 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Motown the Musical
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 1/11/17

Yen
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 1/12/17

Death Takes A Holiday
(West End - 2016)
opening 1/16/17

Something Rotten!
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 1/17/17

Promises, Promises
(London - 2017)
opening 1/18/17

Jitney
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 1/19/17

Yours Unfaithfully
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
opening 1/26/17

The Glass Menagerie
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/2/17

Sunset Boulevard
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/9/17

Travesties
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/14/17

Man from Nebraska
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/15/17

The Wild Party
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/20/17

The Girls
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/21/17

If I Forget
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/22/17

Linda
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
opening 2/23/17

Sunday in the Park with George
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/23/17

The Penitent
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/27/17

On the Exhale
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/28/17

Hamlet
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/28/17

 CLOSING SOON:
The Dresser
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/14/17

The Humans
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/15/17

Jersey Boys
(Broadway - 2005)
closing 1/15/17

Holiday Inn: The New Irving Berlin Musical
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/15/17

Othello: The Remix
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/15/17

Cinderella
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/15/17

The Gruffalo
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/16/17

Othello
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/18/17

Strictly Ballroom
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/21/17

God of Vengeance
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/22/17

The Babylon Line
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/22/17

Lazarus
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/22/17

Oh, Hello on Broadway
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/22/17

Rent
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/28/17

Not That Jewish
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/29/17

The Front Page
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/29/17

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/29/17

Dead Funny
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/4/17

An Inspector Calls
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/4/17

COMING UP:

Thursday January 12, 2017:
Anna Jordan's YEN Begins at MCC Theater
Thursday January 12, 2017:
Darko Tresnjak's Island-Set COMEDY OF ERRORS Begins at Hartford Stage
Thursday January 12, 2017:
MANCHESTER BY THE SEA's Lucas Hedges Stars in YEN at MCC Theater
Friday January 13, 2017:
Fran Drescher Hosts '75 YEARS OF BARBRA STREISAND' Concert in D.C.
Friday January 13, 2017:
Laura Osnes & More Celebrate '75 YEARS OF STREISAND' with American Pops
Friday January 13, 2017:
New Work by URINETOWN Creators & More Slated for Goodspeed's 2017 Festival
Friday January 13, 2017:
NEWSIES Film Headlines Junior Theater Festival in Atlanta
Friday January 13, 2017:
Patti Lupone and Tovah Feldshuh Guest Star on Tonight's CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND on The CW
Saturday January 14, 2017:
A MURDER ANNOUNCED at the Long Beach Playhouse 1/14
Saturday January 14, 2017:
HURRICANE DIANE, Directed by Leigh Silverman, Premieres in N.J.
Sunday January 15, 2017:
THE HUMANS Eats Last Thanksgiving Meal on Broadway
Monday January 16, 2017:
All-Female JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Concert
Monday January 16, 2017:
James & Bean Bring Female Twist to JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Concert
Monday January 16, 2017:
KINKY BOOTS Welcomes Taylor Louderman as New 'Lauren'
Monday January 16, 2017:
STAGE TUBE: Sneak Peek at Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS, Coming to Dubai
Tuesday January 17, 2017:
DVR Alert - Cast of Broadway's A BRONX TALE Performs on NBC's 'Today'
Tuesday January 17, 2017:
It's Official! Wayne Brady Will Play 'Aaron Burr' in Chicago's HAMILTON
Tuesday January 17, 2017:
NYC & Co. Keeps Winter Moving with Broadway & Off-Broadway Weeks and More
Tuesday January 17, 2017:
SOMETHING ROTTEN! Announces Full Tour Schedule; Launching in Boston
Tuesday January 17, 2017:
SOMETHING ROTTEN! Launches National Tour in Boston
Wednesday January 18, 2017:
Billy Porter Hosts A.R.T./New York Theatres Ribbon Cutting


