BWW's On This Day - January 10, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on January 10 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Motown the Musical
Yen
Death Takes A Holiday
Something Rotten!
Promises, Promises
Jitney
Yours Unfaithfully
The Glass Menagerie
Sunset Boulevard
Travesties
Man from Nebraska
The Wild Party
The Girls
If I Forget
Linda
Sunday in the Park with George
The Penitent
On the Exhale
The Humans
Jersey Boys
Holiday Inn: The New Irving Berlin Musical
Othello: The Remix
Cinderella
The Gruffalo
Othello
Strictly Ballroom
God of Vengeance
The Babylon Line
Lazarus
Oh, Hello on Broadway
Rent
Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Not That Jewish
The Front Page
Dead Funny
An Inspector Calls
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The Kite Runner
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/10/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 1/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 1/12/17
(West End - 2016)
opening 1/16/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 1/17/17
(London - 2017)
opening 1/18/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 1/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
opening 1/26/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/2/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/9/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/15/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/20/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
opening 2/23/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/28/17
CLOSING SOON:
The Dresser
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/14/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/15/17
(Broadway - 2005)
closing 1/15/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/15/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/15/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/18/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/22/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/22/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/22/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/28/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/29/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/29/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/4/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/4/17
COMING UP: