BWW's On This Day - February 8, 2017

Feb. 8, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on February 8 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
God Looked Away
(Los Angeles - 2017)
opening 2/8/17

Jonah and Otto
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/8/17

Sunset Boulevard
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/9/17

The Pirates of Penzance
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/9/17

The Object Lesson
(New York - 2017)
opening 2/9/17

Interview: A New Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/10/17

Crackskull Row
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/10/17

Berlin to Broadway with Kurt Weill: A Musical Voyage
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/11/17

Cruel Intentions: The Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/11/17

Beardo
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/12/17

Ring Twice for Miranda
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/12/17

Travesties
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/14/17

The Skin of Our Teeth
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/14/17

Man from Nebraska
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/15/17

Twelfth Night
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/15/17

Evening at the Talk House
(New York - 2017)
opening 2/16/17

The Night of the Iguana
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 2/18/17

Crazy for You
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/19/17

The Wild Party
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/20/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Escaped Alone
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/11/17

BU21
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/11/17

Silver Lining
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/11/17

Nice Fish
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/11/17

Evening at the Talk House
(New York - 2017)
closing 2/12/17

Cruel Intentions: The Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/14/17

Yours Unfaithfully
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 2/18/17

The Boys in the Band
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/18/17

Promises, Promises
(London - 2017)
closing 2/18/17

Art
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/18/17

Crazy for You
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/19/17

Berlin to Broadway with Kurt Weill: A Musical Voyage
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/19/17

Tell Hector I Miss Him
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/19/17

Jonah and Otto
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/25/17

This House
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/25/17

The Liar
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/26/17

Amaluna - Cirque Du Soleil
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/26/17

Motown the Musical
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/28/17

Sex with Strangers
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/4/17

COMING UP:

Thursday February 9, 2017:
DVR Alert - HAMILTON's Taran Killam Visits CBS's LATE SHOW Tonight
Thursday February 9, 2017:
Faison, Linden, Long & More Tapped for 'PICASSO' at The Old Globe
Thursday February 9, 2017:
MasterVoices Presents ST. JOHN PASSION At Carnegie Hall
Friday February 10, 2017:
Angelica Page Explores Her Mother's Career in TURNING PAGE
Saturday February 11, 2017:
'SUNDAY IN THE PARK' with Gyllenhaal & Ashford Finishes the Hat on Broadway
Saturday February 11, 2017:
Ashmanskas, Boykin, Leonard, Miles & More Join 'SUNDAY IN THE PARK'
Saturday February 11, 2017:
CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL Set for Sexy Pop-Up Premiere in NYC
Saturday February 11, 2017:
Damiano & Rousouli Star in CRUEL INTENTIONS Musical at LPR
Saturday February 11, 2017:
He's the Top! Rebecca Luker and More Celebrate Cole Porter at 92Y
Sunday February 12, 2017:
Kenyon Phillips Stars in Craig & Malloy's BEARDO Off-Broadway
Sunday February 12, 2017:
The Five Irish Tenors Come to the MAC 2/12
Monday February 13, 2017:
HAMILTON's Brandon Victor Dixon Hosts Paul Rudd's All-Star SAY Bowling Benefit
Monday February 13, 2017:
James, Wolfe & More Set for 'TRUE COLORS' Benefit Concert
Monday February 13, 2017:
TRUE COLORS: BROADWAY FIGHTS OVARIAN CANCER at Feinstein's/54 Below
Tuesday February 14, 2017:
'SUNDAY IN THE PARK's Annaleigh Ashford Visits NBC's 'Late Night' Tonight
Tuesday February 14, 2017:
Broadway Vets Join Original Stars of London's Site-Specific SWEENEY TODD in NYC
Tuesday February 14, 2017:
David Byrne's JOAN OF ARC Begins at The Public Theater
Tuesday February 14, 2017:
Former White House Pastry Chef Named 'Official Pie Maker' for Tooting Arts Club's SWEENEY TODD in NYC
Tuesday February 14, 2017:
Get Romantic with SIGNIFICANT OTHER on Valentine's Day
Tuesday February 14, 2017:
Jo Lampert Stars in David Byrne's JOAN OF ARC: INTO THE FIRE at The Public Theater
Tuesday February 14, 2017:
John Lloyd Young Returns to Cafe Carlyle with HERE FOR YOU


