BWW's On This Day - February 7, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on February 7 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
God Looked Away
Jonah and Otto
Sunset Boulevard
The Pirates of Penzance
The Object Lesson
Interview: A New Musical
Berlin to Broadway with Kurt Weill: A Musical Voyage
Cruel Intentions: The Musical
Beardo
Travesties
The Skin of Our Teeth
Man from Nebraska
Twelfth Night
The Night of the Iguana
Crazy for You
The Wild Party
The Girls
Everybody
BU21
Silver Lining
Nice Fish
Cruel Intentions: The Musical
Promises, Promises
Art
The Boys in the Band
Yours Unfaithfully
Berlin to Broadway with Kurt Weill: A Musical Voyage
Tell Hector I Miss Him
Crazy for You
Jonah and Otto
This House
Amaluna - Cirque Du Soleil
The Liar
Motown the Musical
Death Takes A Holiday
Sex with Strangers
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The Boys in the Band
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/7/17
(Los Angeles - 2017)
opening 2/8/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/8/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/9/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/9/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 2/9/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/10/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/12/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/15/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/15/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 2/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/19/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/20/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/21/17
CLOSING SOON:
Escaped Alone
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/11/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/11/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/11/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/14/17
(London - 2017)
closing 2/18/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/18/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 2/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/25/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/25/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/26/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/28/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/4/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/4/17
COMING UP: