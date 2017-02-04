BWW's On This Day - February 4, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on February 4 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
God Looked Away
Jonah and Otto
Sunset Boulevard
The Pirates of Penzance
The Object Lesson
Interview: A New Musical
Berlin to Broadway with Kurt Weill: A Musical Voyage
Beardo
Travesties
The Skin of Our Teeth
Man from Nebraska
Twelfth Night
The Night of the Iguana
Crazy for You
The Wild Party
The Girls
Everybody
If I Forget
Milk and Honey
Silver Lining
Nice Fish
Escaped Alone
BU21
Art
The Boys in the Band
Promises, Promises
Yours Unfaithfully
Crazy for You
Tell Hector I Miss Him
Berlin to Broadway with Kurt Weill: A Musical Voyage
This House
Jonah and Otto
The Liar
Amaluna - Cirque Du Soleil
Motown the Musical
Buried Child
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The Boys in the Band
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/7/17
(Los Angeles - 2017)
opening 2/8/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/8/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/9/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/9/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 2/9/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/10/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/12/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/15/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/15/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 2/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/19/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/20/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/22/17
CLOSING SOON:
Dead Funny
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/5/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/11/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/11/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/11/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/11/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/18/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/18/17
(London - 2017)
closing 2/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 2/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/19/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/26/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/26/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/28/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/4/17
