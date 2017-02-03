BWW's On This Day - February 3, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on February 3 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Chicago
Rigoletto
The Boys in the Band
God Looked Away
Jonah and Otto
Sunset Boulevard
The Pirates of Penzance
The Object Lesson
Interview: A New Musical
Berlin to Broadway with Kurt Weill: A Musical Voyage
Beardo
Travesties
The Skin of Our Teeth
Man from Nebraska
Twelfth Night
The Night of the Iguana
Crazy for You
The Wild Party
Milk and Honey
Silver Lining
Nice Fish
Escaped Alone
BU21
Art
The Boys in the Band
Promises, Promises
Yours Unfaithfully
Crazy for You
Tell Hector I Miss Him
Yen
Berlin to Broadway with Kurt Weill: A Musical Voyage
This House
Jonah and Otto
The Liar
Amaluna - Cirque Du Soleil
Motown the Musical
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Silver Lining
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/3/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 2/3/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/4/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/7/17
(Los Angeles - 2017)
opening 2/8/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/8/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/9/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/9/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 2/9/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/10/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/12/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/15/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/15/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 2/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/19/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/20/17
CLOSING SOON:
Dead Funny
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/5/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/11/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/11/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/11/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/11/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/18/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/18/17
(London - 2017)
closing 2/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 2/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/19/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/26/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/26/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/28/17
