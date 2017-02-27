BWW's On This Day - February 27, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on February 27 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Wakey, Wakey
The Winter's Tale
The Way of the World
Linda
On the Exhale
Hamlet
Mrs. Miller Does Her Thing
Hamilton
Sweeney Todd
Bull in a China Shop
All the Fine Boys
Significant Other
Lost Without Words
Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead
The Outer Space
The Glass Menagerie
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Filthy Business
Motown the Musical
Death Takes A Holiday
Sex with Strangers
Buried Child
She Loves Me
Yen
Dear World
The Object Lesson
Interview: A New Musical
Fade
Beardo
The Dressmaker's Secret
The Kite Runner
Evening at the Talk House
Jitney
Picasso at the Lapin Agile
The Winter's Tale
Love's Labour's Lost
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The Penitent
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/27/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/28/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/28/17
(Arlington, VA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 2/28/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 3/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
opening 3/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/1/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/2/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/4/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/7/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/8/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/9/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/9/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/10/17
CLOSING SOON:
The Way of the World
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/27/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/28/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/4/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/4/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/4/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/12/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/12/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 3/12/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/14/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/18/17
COMING UP: