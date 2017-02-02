BWW's On This Day - February 2, 2017

Feb. 2, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on February 2 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
The Glass Menagerie
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/2/17

Sex with Strangers
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/2/17

American Dream
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/2/17

Silver Lining
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/3/17

Chicago
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 2/3/17

The Boys in the Band
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/7/17

God Looked Away
(Los Angeles - 2017)
opening 2/8/17

Jonah and Otto
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/8/17

Sunset Boulevard
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/9/17

The Pirates of Penzance
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/9/17

The Object Lesson
(New York - 2017)
opening 2/9/17

Interview: A New Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/10/17

Berlin to Broadway with Kurt Weill: A Musical Voyage
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/11/17

Beardo
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/12/17

Travesties
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/14/17

The Skin of Our Teeth
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/14/17

Man from Nebraska
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/15/17

The Night of the Iguana
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 2/18/17

Crazy for You
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/19/17

 CLOSING SOON:
American Dream
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/2/17

Dead Funny
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/4/17

Milk and Honey
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/5/17

Escaped Alone
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/11/17

BU21
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/11/17

Silver Lining
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/11/17

Nice Fish
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/11/17

Art
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/18/17

The Boys in the Band
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/18/17

Yours Unfaithfully
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 2/18/17

Promises, Promises
(London - 2017)
closing 2/18/17

Tell Hector I Miss Him
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/19/17

Yen
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/19/17

Berlin to Broadway with Kurt Weill: A Musical Voyage
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/19/17

Crazy for You
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/19/17

Jonah and Otto
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/25/17

Beardo
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/26/17

Motown the Musical
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/28/17

Sex with Strangers
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/4/17

COMING UP:

Friday February 3, 2017:
Betty Buckley, Brian Stokes Mitchell and More Set for Theatre Forward's 2017 Roundtable
Friday February 3, 2017:
DEAR EVAN HANSEN Original Broadway Cast Recording Out This Winter
Friday February 3, 2017:
Eric Ulloa's Sandy Hook Play 26 PEBBLES Opens in Dayton
Friday February 3, 2017:
Kenyon Phillips Stars in Craig & Malloy's BEARDO Off-Broadway
Friday February 3, 2017:
Pilot Production of MARY POPPINS JR. Flies to New Jersey
Friday February 3, 2017:
Steven Wright Comes to Playhouse Square 2/3
Friday February 3, 2017:
THEATER TALK Encores Elaine Stritch's 88th Birthday Bash
Saturday February 4, 2017:
Applications Available Pam Farr Summer Shakespeare Studio 2/4
Saturday February 4, 2017:
COME FROM AWAY Concert Headlines La Jolla Playhouse's 2017 Gala
Saturday February 4, 2017:
Diggs & Parsinen Choreograph Workshop of 'A COLORED MAN'
Saturday February 4, 2017:
Faison, Linden, Long & More Tapped for 'PICASSO' at The Old Globe
Saturday February 4, 2017:
Mueller & Williams Sign on for Lyric Opera's CHICAGO VOICES Gala
Saturday February 4, 2017:
Star-Studded PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE Begins at The Old Globe
Saturday February 4, 2017:
Vaudezilla Presents STRIP-O-RAMA
Sunday February 5, 2017:
Disney, Valentines, Villains & More Set for February at 54 Below
Monday February 6, 2017:
Damiano, Margherita & More Sing Out Against Bullying at 54 Below
Monday February 6, 2017:
Kristin Chenoweth & More Slated for Transport Group's 2017 Gala
Monday February 6, 2017:
Melissa Errico Sings from 'SUNDAY IN THE PARK' at Transport Group Gala
Monday February 6, 2017:
Phylicia Rashad Honored at Steppenwolf's 2017 Women in the Arts Luncheon
Monday February 6, 2017:
Transport Group Hosts Starry 'EVENING WITH MARY-MITCHELL CAMPBELL' Gala
Tuesday February 7, 2017:
ON THE EXHALE with Marin Ireland Begins at Roundabout Theatre Company


