BWW's On This Day - February 18, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on February 18 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Crazy for You
The Wild Party
The Girls
Everybody
Fish Men
If I Forget
Kid Victory
Speech and Debate
Ugly Lies the Bone
Sunday in the Park with George
Latin History for Morons
Dear World
My Brilliant Friend
The View UpStairs
The Penitent
Wakey, Wakey
The Winter's Tale ENO
Linda
Yours Unfaithfully
Promises, Promises
Art
Crazy for You
Tell Hector I Miss Him
Berlin to Broadway with Kurt Weill: A Musical Voyage
Jonah and Otto
This House
The Big Broadcast on East 53rd
The Liar
Amaluna - Cirque Du Soleil
Motown the Musical
Yen
She Loves Me
Sex with Strangers
Death Takes A Holiday
Buried Child
Beardo
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The Night of the Iguana
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 2/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/19/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/20/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/22/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/22/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/22/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/25/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/27/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/28/17
CLOSING SOON:
The Boys in the Band
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 2/18/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/18/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/25/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/26/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/26/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/4/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/4/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/4/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/4/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17
