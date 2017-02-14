BWW's On This Day - February 14, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on February 14 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Skin of Our Teeth
The Dressmaker's Secret
Man from Nebraska
Twelfth Night
Evening at the Talk House
The Night of the Iguana
Crazy for You
The Wild Party
The Girls
Everybody
Fish Men
If I Forget
Kid Victory
Speech and Debate
Ugly Lies the Bone
Sunday in the Park with George
Latin History for Morons
Dear World
Promises, Promises
Art
Yours Unfaithfully
The Boys in the Band
Crazy for You
Tell Hector I Miss Him
Berlin to Broadway with Kurt Weill: A Musical Voyage
Jonah and Otto
The Big Broadcast on East 53rd
This House
Amaluna - Cirque Du Soleil
The Liar
Motown the Musical
Sex with Strangers
Yen
Death Takes A Holiday
Buried Child
She Loves Me
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Travesties
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/15/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/16/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 2/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/19/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/20/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/22/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/22/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/22/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/25/17
CLOSING SOON:
Cruel Intentions: The Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/14/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/18/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 2/18/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/25/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/25/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/26/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/28/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/4/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/4/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/4/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/4/17
