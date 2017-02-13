BWW's On This Day - February 13, 2017

Feb. 13, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on February 13 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Travesties
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/14/17

The Skin of Our Teeth
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/14/17

The Dressmaker's Secret
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/14/17

Man from Nebraska
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/15/17

Twelfth Night
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/15/17

Evening at the Talk House
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/16/17

The Night of the Iguana
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 2/18/17

Crazy for You
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/19/17

The Wild Party
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/20/17

The Girls
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/21/17

Everybody
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/21/17

Fish Men
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/21/17

If I Forget
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/22/17

Kid Victory
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/22/17

Speech and Debate
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/22/17

Ugly Lies the Bone
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/22/17

Sunday in the Park with George
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/23/17

Latin History for Morons
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/24/17

Dear World
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/25/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Cruel Intentions: The Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/14/17

Promises, Promises
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/18/17

Art
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/18/17

The Boys in the Band
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/18/17

Yours Unfaithfully
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 2/18/17

Crazy for You
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/19/17

Berlin to Broadway with Kurt Weill: A Musical Voyage
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/19/17

Tell Hector I Miss Him
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/19/17

The Big Broadcast on East 53rd
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/25/17

Jonah and Otto
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/25/17

This House
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/25/17

Amaluna - Cirque Du Soleil
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/26/17

The Liar
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/26/17

Motown the Musical
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/28/17

Sex with Strangers
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/4/17

Death Takes A Holiday
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/4/17

Buried Child
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/4/17

Yen
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/4/17

She Loves Me
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/4/17

COMING UP:

Tuesday February 14, 2017:
'SUNDAY IN THE PARK's Annaleigh Ashford Visits NBC's 'Late Night' Tonight
Tuesday February 14, 2017:
Broadway Vets Join Original Stars of London's Site-Specific SWEENEY TODD in NYC
Tuesday February 14, 2017:
David Byrne's JOAN OF ARC Begins at The Public Theater
Tuesday February 14, 2017:
DEAR EVAN HANSEN Benefits Columbia's Global Mental Health Program
Tuesday February 14, 2017:
Former White House Pastry Chef Named 'Official Pie Maker' for Tooting Arts Club's SWEENEY TODD in NYC
Tuesday February 14, 2017:
Get Romantic with SIGNIFICANT OTHER on Valentine's Day
Tuesday February 14, 2017:
Jo Lampert Stars in David Byrne's JOAN OF ARC: INTO THE FIRE at The Public Theater
Tuesday February 14, 2017:
John Lloyd Young Returns to Cafe Carlyle with HERE FOR YOU
Tuesday February 14, 2017:
Lee Roy Reams Signs on for LOVE! I HEAR! at 54 Below
Tuesday February 14, 2017:
SIGNIFICANT OTHER on Broadway
Thursday February 16, 2017:
BEYOND THE OAK TREES, the Story of Harriet Tubman, Premieres At Crossroads Theatre Company for Black History Month
Thursday February 16, 2017:
DEAR EVAN HANSEN to Host Cast Album Listening Party
Friday February 17, 2017:
Kander & Pierce Chat New Musical KID VICTORY at The Drama Book Shop
Friday February 17, 2017:
NYC Gay Men's Chorus HARMONY Gala Fetes Jerry Mitchell
Friday February 17, 2017:
Shoshana Bean Headlines NYCGMC and YPC's HARMONY Gala
Saturday February 18, 2017:
Jane Krakowski, Paul Shaffer Join 'NOTHING TO HIDE' at 54 Below
Saturday February 18, 2017:
THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA, Starring James Earl Jones, Begins at A.R.T.
Sunday February 19, 2017:
CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND's Rachel Bloom Goes CRAZY FOR YOU
Sunday February 19, 2017:
GOOD FIGHT, Starring Bernadette Peters & Christine Baranski Premieres on CBS All Access
Sunday February 19, 2017:
Lauren Worsham & More Set for Artists For World Peace Benefit
Sunday February 19, 2017:
Manhattan Concert Productions Presents CRAZY FOR YOU at Lincoln Center


Related Articles

From This Author

  • THE COLOR PURPLE Wins Best Musical Theater Album GRAMMY Award
  • Update: Lyceum Theatre Fire Caused by Electrical Panel; No Significant Damage Reported
  • New from BWW: Turn Your Database Listing Into Your Own Personal Website
  • Christian Borle Speaks About Building His Own Willy Wonka
  • LA LA LAND Director Addresses Swirling Rumor of a Broadway Adaptation
  • Lin-Manuel Talks HAMILTON Movie and the Oscars in New Interview