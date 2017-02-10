BWW's On This Day - February 10, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on February 10 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Crackskull Row
Berlin to Broadway with Kurt Weill: A Musical Voyage
Cruel Intentions: The Musical
Beardo
Ring Twice for Miranda
Travesties
The Skin of Our Teeth
Man from Nebraska
Twelfth Night
Evening at the Talk House
The Night of the Iguana
Crazy for You
The Wild Party
The Girls
Everybody
Fish Men
If I Forget
Kid Victory
BU21
Silver Lining
Nice Fish
Evening at the Talk House
The Land of Cheesecake and Ice Cream
Cruel Intentions: The Musical
Art
Promises, Promises
The Boys in the Band
Yours Unfaithfully
Tell Hector I Miss Him
Crazy for You
Berlin to Broadway with Kurt Weill: A Musical Voyage
Jonah and Otto
This House
Amaluna - Cirque Du Soleil
The Liar
Motown the Musical
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Interview: A New Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/10/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/10/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/12/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/12/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/15/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/15/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 2/16/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 2/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/19/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/20/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/21/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 2/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/22/17
CLOSING SOON:
Escaped Alone
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/11/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/11/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/11/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/11/17
(New York - 2017)
closing 2/12/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/12/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/14/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/18/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/18/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 2/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/25/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/25/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/26/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/28/17
