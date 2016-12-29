BWW's On This Day - December 29, 2016
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on December 29 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Kite Runner
Motown the Musical
Yen
Death Takes A Holiday
Something Rotten!
Promises, Promises
Jitney
Yours Unfaithfully
The Glass Menagerie
Sunset Boulevard
Travesties
Man from Nebraska
The Wild Party
The Girls
If I Forget
Linda
Sunday in the Park with George
The Penitent
Finian's Rainbow
Fiddler on the Roof
Aladdin
Spamilton: An American Parody
Holiday Inn: The New Irving Berlin Musical
The Band's Visit
Irving Berlin's White Christmas
The Illusionists- Turn of the Century
A Christmas Carol with Simon Callow
One Funny Mother
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
The Dead, 1904
The Bodyguard
The Encounter
In the Heights
Falsettos
Sweet Charity
Les Liaisons Dangereuses
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The Present
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 1/8/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/10/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 1/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 1/12/17
(West End - 2016)
opening 1/16/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 1/17/17
(London - 2017)
opening 1/18/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 1/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
opening 1/26/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/2/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/9/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/15/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/20/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
opening 2/23/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/27/17
CLOSING SOON:
Ride the Cyclone
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 12/29/16
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 12/31/16
(Broadway - 2015)
closing 12/31/16
(West End - 2016)
closing 12/31/16
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 12/31/16
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/1/17
(US Tour - 2016)
closing 1/1/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/1/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/7/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/7/17
(West End - 2013)
closing 1/7/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/7/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/7/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/8/17
(West End - 2015)
closing 1/8/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/8/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/8/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/8/17
