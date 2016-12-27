BWW's On This Day - December 27, 2016
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on December 27 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Kite Runner
Motown the Musical
Yen
Death Takes A Holiday
Something Rotten!
Promises, Promises
Jitney
Yours Unfaithfully
The Glass Menagerie
Sunset Boulevard
Travesties
The Wild Party
The Girls
If I Forget
Linda
Sunday in the Park with George
The Penitent
On the Exhale
Spamilton: An American Parody
Aladdin
Finian's Rainbow
Fiddler on the Roof
Holiday Inn: The New Irving Berlin Musical
The Band's Visit
Irving Berlin's White Christmas
The Illusionists- Turn of the Century
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
The Bodyguard
One Funny Mother
A Christmas Carol with Simon Callow
The Dead, 1904
The Color Purple
The Encounter
Falsettos
Sweet Charity
Les Liaisons Dangereuses
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The Present
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 1/8/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/10/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 1/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 1/12/17
(West End - 2016)
opening 1/16/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 1/17/17
(London - 2017)
opening 1/18/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 1/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
opening 1/26/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/2/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/9/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/14/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/20/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
opening 2/23/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/28/17
CLOSING SOON:
Ride the Cyclone
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 12/29/16
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 12/31/16
(West End - 2016)
closing 12/31/16
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 12/31/16
(Broadway - 2015)
closing 12/31/16
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/1/17
(US Tour - 2016)
closing 1/1/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/1/17
(West End - 2013)
closing 1/7/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/7/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/7/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/7/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/7/17
(Broadway - 2015)
closing 1/8/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/8/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/8/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/8/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/8/17
